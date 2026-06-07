Dabble promo code NYPBONUS: Get $10 for Fire vs. Sparks when you sign-up

Get $10 for Fire vs. Sparks when you sign-up with the Dabble Fantasy promo code NYPBONUS.

If you are looking to get some fantasy plays in this game or at any point during the WNBA season, you can grab a $10 credit by joining Dabble promo code NYPBONUS for Fire vs. Sparks$10 bonus Dabble provides state-of-the-art player projections, an active leaderboard where you can compare picks to other users and also a daily sports scoreboard to keep track of your plays.

Dabble Fantasy is available in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington DC, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming. Both the Fire and Sparks are looking to snap respective losing streaks on Sunday evening. The Sparks have lost three straight games entering tonight’s tilt and while the Sparks have lost back-to-back.

Kelsey Plum’s play this season has been terrific — she leads the W scoring 26.9 points per game with career highs in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage . She’ll need to be even better to help the Sparks get out of their current rut. CONDITIONS APPLY. SEE T&CS.

Applicable to US customers only. Must be 18+ and present in a US state where Dabble operates. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit Malik Smith has been immersed in the sports betting industry since 2017.

He’s a data nerd with a particular focus on the NBA and combat sports. He spends his weeknights in the winter looking for edges on plus-money NBA player props.





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