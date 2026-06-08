DaBaby Lawsuit Over Bowling Alley Brawl Reaches Settlement

Brandon Curiel submitted a settlement notice over his lawsuit against DaBaby, who he accused of attacking him in February 2022.

with his ex-girlfriend DaniLeigh’s brother inside a bowling alley has been settled, according to a notice filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

Brandon Curiel, who goes by the stage name Brandon Bill$, submitted a notice of settlement for the entire case, which had named DaBaby, the Zeus Network, a security company, and a bowling alley among the defendants in the legal dispute, which was scheduled to head to trial in October. , born Jonathan Kirk, in February 2022, alleging the “BOP” rapper had physically assaulted him at Corbin Bowl, a Los Angeles-area bowling alley earlier that month, causing him “severe injury.

” Prior to the altercation, Kirk had allegedly been “humiliating” DaniLeigh, with whom he shares a daughter, over social media. , Kirk had “aggressively” approached Curiel at the bowling alley, and began threatening him.

“I just want to slap you up a bit,” Kirk allegedly told Curiel. “I just want to slap you around a little bit. ”Hear Bob Dylan Play ‘Basement Tapes’ Gem ‘You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere’ for First Time in 14 Yearsshows Kirk seemingly starting the fight by swinging on Curiel before a group of men were seen grappling with each other in the middle of the bowling lanes. No arrests were ever made.

After a string of hits in 2019 and the early 2020s, Kirk suffered a publicity crisis after making a string of homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami 2021. He went on a brief hiatus after the release ofMila Kunis’ Swimsuit Video Shows Secret Friend Group That Consists of Two Controversial Stars Inside the Tony Awards: From Partying With Daniel Radcliffe and Cole Escola to Bleeped Acceptance Speeches, Here’s What You Didn’t See on TV





RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration Lawsuit Against Kennedy Center Christmas Jazz Musician DismissedThe Trump administration’s lawsuit against a jazz musician who canceled his annual Christmas concert at the Kennedy Center has been dismissed.

Read more »

New lawsuit challenges UFC event at White House on Trump’s birthdayWith just over a week to go until UFC combatants square off on the White House South Lawn, a new federal lawsuit looks to stop the June 14 event.

Read more »

Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and Others Reach Settlement In Principle On WWE Merger LawsuitVince McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, Stephanie McMahon and other WWE executives and former WWE shareholders have reached a settlement in a lawsui

Read more »

Lawsuit Challenges Trump's Plan for UFC Fight on White House South LawnA legal challenge has been launched against the Trump administration's authorization of a major UFC mixed martial arts event on the White House South Lawn, citing violations of federal regulations and a lack of environmental review.

Read more »