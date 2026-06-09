The Da Vinci Ferry, a hand-operated ferry based on a design sketched by Leonardo da Vinci in the 15th century, has been revived as a unique transportation option for commuters in Imbersago, Italy. The ferry operates on the Adda River, connecting the provinces of Lecco and Bergamo, and offers a five-minute respite from traffic congestion.

Commuters in Imbersago , Italy are benefiting from a unique transportation option after a nearby bridge closure. The Da Vinci Ferry , a hand-operated ferry based on a design sketched by Leonardo da Vinci in the 15th century, has been offering a five-minute respite from traffic congestion.

The ferry operates on the Adda River, connecting the provinces of Lecco and Bergamo, and is the last remaining of its kind along the river. The ferry's operating principle is based on the reaction ferry mechanism, which was designed by Leonardo da Vinci in 1513. According to Massimo Zoia, one of the volunteer ferrymen, the ferry's force is broken down by the river's currents, allowing it to move laterally.

The ferry is run by the town of Imbersago and offers a commuter service from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. with a two-hour lunch break at noon. Passengers pay a fee ranging from 1.50 euros for pedestrians to 3.50 euros for cars.

The ferry has become a popular option for commuters, including Gianpaolo Graffagnino, who bikes to work using the ferry as a shortcut, and Mauro Carnati, who drives his Maserati onto the ferry to avoid a long detour caused by the bridge closure. The Da Vinci Ferry has been in operation for centuries and has been restored to its original purpose of connecting two populations living on different banks of the river.

Despite its name, it remains unclear whether Leonardo da Vinci actually designed the ferry, but what is certain is that he sketched it in 1513 as part of his studies of waterways. The ferry's operating principle is simple and environmentally friendly, making it a unique and romantic option for commuters. The town of Imbersago has taken steps to save the ferry, with Mayor Fabio Vergani obtaining a ferryman's license and assembling a team of volunteers to operate the ferry.

The ferry's revival has brought a sense of community and nostalgia to the town, with locals appreciating the added value of the Adda and the ferry. As the ferry continues to operate, it serves as a reminder of the ingenuity and creativity of Leonardo da Vinci and the importance of preserving historical landmarks. The ferry's story is a testament to the power of community and determination in preserving a piece of history





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