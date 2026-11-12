DA to launch independent investigation into Malayshia Alford's death amid calls for answers

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will launch an independent investigation into the care and death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford.

District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce an independent probe Thursday into the death of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford amid calls for answers. District Attorney Larry Krasner will hold a news conference Thursday to share more details about the planned investigation into Alford's deathThe announcement comes on the same day that City Council members Curtis Jones Jr. and Anthony Phillips are expected to introduce a resolution to examine the foster care system and how Alford ended up in Williams' careOn Nov. 4, 2026, Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with the girl's murder.

Alford was last seen alive at a West Philadelphia home on Oct. 22. After she was reported missing, her body was found in the trunk of a vehicle in Lindenwold, New Jersey, on Nov. 4. Investigators said Alford died from blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled a homicide. They also said Williams had repeatedly physically abused the girl while she was in her care for about a year.

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The city confirmed Alford was in the legal custody of the Philadelphia Department of Human Services while Williams was her foster mother. The girl was receiving case management services from Catholic Community Services, Community Umbrella Agency No. 4. Alford and Williams were also receiving services from Pennsylvania MENTOR, the certifying foster care agency.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE , visiting Mayor Cherelle Parker said Tuesday that she ordered a review of Philadelphia's foster care system following Alford's murder and signed an executive order establishing a Child Welfare Review Committee .

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“This is a crisis of unimaginable proportions. The death of Malayshia Alford has shaken me and our city to its core,” Parker said.

“The review required by law must take place, but I am requiring the city to do more. We must examine our foster care system thoroughly and independently, identify where it must improve and act to better protect our children. ” Mayor Cherelle Parker ordered a review of Philadelphia's foster care system following the murder of 10-year-old Malayshia Alford. NBC10's Lili Zheng has more.

Philadelphia's Act 33 team will conduct a review of Alford's death, as required by Pennsylvania's Child Protective Services Law. The DHS is legally required to perform an Act 33 review whenever a child dies or nearly dies from suspected abuse or neglect. The review will assess the performance of the Philadelphia DHS and Pennsylvania DHS in Alford's case and recommend steps to prevent future child abuse, officials said.

On Thursday, nearly 1,000 people are expected to participate in a car and bike ride from West Philadelphia to Harrisburg in honor of Alford.