DA offers reward for information on 2011 cold case murder of mother inside Norristown apartment

Officials are offering a reward for information that could help solve the 2011 cold case murder of a mother who was stabbed to death in her apartment.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is not stopping in their search for answers after a mother was stabbed to death inside her apartment in 2011.

Jessica Manzanero, 29, was found laying face down on the floor of her living room inside her Norristown apartment in a pool of blood by her landlords, according to officials. Officers with the Norristown Police Department were called to Manzanero's apartment on the 500 block of East Moore Street around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2011, officials explained.

The Montgomery County Coroner conducted an autopsy on Manzanero and found that she died from multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled as a homicide. Now, the District Attorney's Office is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person behind her death.

“Montgomery County Detectives never give up on an unsolved murder, and recently, new information about this murder has been discovered by detectives,” DA Kevin Steele wrote in a statement. “We are looking for additional information from the public regarding the murder of this young mother of two children. No detail is too insignificant to share with our detectives. ”Photo of Jessica Manzanero.





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