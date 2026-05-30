D.Gray-man Manga Nears Volume 29 Release After Three-Year Hiatus

The popular dark fantasy manga D.Gray-man is preparing to release its 29th volume on July 4, 2025, in Japan, marking a significant milestone after a three-year gap since the previous volume. The series, known for its intricate world-building and unique power system centered around Innocence and Akuma, has maintained a dedicated fan base despite frequent hiatuses due to author Katsura Hoshino's health issues. The upcoming volume will collect chapters 237 through 245, while newer chapters continue to appear in the quarterly magazine Jump SQ.Rise. The English translation remains behind, with only 245 chapters officially available as of early 2023, and no release date for volume 29 has been announced. Meanwhile, the anime adaptation, which originally aired 103 episodes from 2006 to 2008 and later produced a 13-episode sequel, has yet to confirm a new season, likely waiting for more manga content.

The acclaimed dark fantasy series D.Gray-man continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its complex narrative and unique supernatural elements, even as it faces publication challenges.

Set in a fictional 19th-century world, the story revolves around the battle between the Black Order and the Millennium Earl, who commands demonic creatures called Akuma. The Order's exorcists wield Innocence, sacred relics that can destroy these beings, and the protagonist Allen Walker, a young recruit with a powerful Innocence fused into his left arm, plays a pivotal role in the conflict. His abilities allow him to see through the Akuma's human disguises, making him an exceptionally effective fighter.

As the plot progresses, Allen uncovers deeper mysteries about the Earl, the Noah Clan, and his own origins, driving the suspense forward. The manga, written and illustrated by Katsura Hoshino, first debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2004.

However, due to the author's recurring health problems, the series experienced numerous hiatuses and transfers to different magazines. After moving to the quarterly Jump SQ. Rise, publication stabilized, and on October 4, 2022, the 28th volume was released, covering chapters 237 to 245. Now, three years later, the 29th volume is scheduled for publication in Japan on July 4, 2025.

This volume will further the story, potentially including the formal introduction of a character previously mentioned in Chapter 215 and visually depicted in Chapter 252, an event highly anticipated by fans. Despite progress in Japan, the English-language release lags significantly. Official platforms like Viz Media and the Shonen Jump app have only made 245 chapters available in translation, with Chapter 246 having been released in Japan in January 2023 and the latest Chapter 254 following in April 2025.

The gap means international readers must wait considerably longer for new content, and no date has been set for the English version of Volume 29. This delay reflects the broader challenges of translating and distributing manga overseas, especially for series with irregular release schedules. The anime adaptation, which originally aired 103 episodes from 2006 to 2008, developed a strong cult following.

A sequel series, D.Gray-man Hallow, added 13 episodes in 2016, but there has been no official announcement regarding another season. Given that the anime has already covered over 200 chapters and the manga continues at a quarterly pace, it may be several more years before the studio produces enough new material for a new installment. Fans remain hopeful, however, as the story's enduring appeal and rich lore suggest future adaptations are possible once the manga advances further.

Overall, D.Gray-man's legacy persists through its compelling mix of gothic aesthetics, emotional character arcs, and intricate plotting. The forthcoming Volume 29 represents a key step in delivering more of Hoshino's vision to readers, even as the series' publication history underscores the difficulties faced by manga artists and publishers. Both longtime followers and new readers can look forward to diving into the next chapter of Allen Walker's journey and the ongoing war against the forces of the Millennium Earl





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D.Gray-Man Manga Katsura Hoshino Innocence Akuma Black Order Allen Walker Millennium Earl Anime Adaptation Volume 29 Release

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