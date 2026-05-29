D-Day hero who said sacrifice 'wasn't worth it' dies aged 101

Alec Penstone, a World War Two veteran and D-Day hero, has died at the age of 101. He dedicated his whole life to military service and patriotism, serving in the Royal Navy throughout World War Two as a young man.

A World War Two hero who survived D-Day but said it wasn't worth it because of the state of the country has died aged 101.

Alec Penstone, from Shanklin, Isle of Wight, dedicated his whole life to military service and patriotism. He was just 15 years old when the war broke out, but bravely signed up as soon as he was old enough to fight. He volunteered as a part-time air raid messenger during the Blitz, where he helped pull victims from bombed buildings.

Mr Penstone joined the Navy in 1943 as part of a promise to his father that he would not serve in the trenches following the horrors that he witnessed in World War One. He trained in submarine detection before serving with distinction in the Arctic Convoys to Russia aboard HMS Campania. In June 1944, he was aboard the same ship where he played a vital role in D-Day, constantly on watch and listening out for torpedoes, mines and U-boats.

He continued to serve his country and military causes, becoming the country's oldest poppy seller aged 100. He died at Mountbatten Hospice in Newport on Thursday, surrounded by those closest to him. Alec Penstone, a World War Two veteran and D-Day hero, has died at the age of 101. Mr Penstone, pictured aged 20 in 1945, served in the Royal Navy throughout World War Two as a young man.

Last year, Mr Penstone shocked the country when he appeared on national television and said the sacrifice made by the lost men of his generation 'wasn't worth' what had become of the country decades later, as he said the UK 'has gone to rack and ruin'.

'What we fought for was our freedom, but now it's a darn sight worse than when I fought for it,' he told presenters Kate Garraway and Adil Ray on Good Morning Britain. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the veteran was filled with anguish and anger about what he sees as Britain's decline.

'I don't know what the hell we fought for and lost so many wonderful men. The country has gone to rack and ruin,' the grandfather-of-two continued.

'There are too many people with their fingers in the till. Faith in our country was the best thing .

'But nowadays there's too many people that just want their own little corner and bugger everybody else. ' Rather than his anguish being fuelled by any kind of hostility, Alec stresses: 'I'm not against foreigners coming into the country provided they behave themselves. ' Mr Penstone left the hosts 'mortified' with his saddening admission about the state of the country.

He told viewers: 'My message is, I can see in my mind's eye those rows and rows of white stones and all the hundreds of my friends who gave their lives, for what? The country of today?

'No, I'm sorry - but the sacrifice wasn't worth the result of what it is now. ' When he was asked to clarify what he meant by Mr Ray, he continued: 'What we fought for was our freedom, but now it's a darn sight worse than when I fought for it. ' The veteran did not specify the factors he believes are responsible for Britain's decline.

Last year, the veteran stunned millions when he said the sacrifice made in the war 'was not worth it' Mr Penstone receives a kiss from two members of the D-Day darlings, a wartime-themed song and dance group Alec (pictured with Rod Stewart) held a proud record as the country's oldest poppy seller, continuing to work up until his death Despite his decorated military career, Mr Penstone always remained remarkably humble about his actions serving the country and insisted he wasn't a hero. He told the Daily Mail: 'The heroes are all the dead ones.

The heroes are the ones we left in the Arctic and on the Normandy beaches. Born in the East End of London in 1925, Mr Penstone was a proud Cockney. His father was severely wounded by friendly fire during the Battle of the Somme in the First World War and died a week before Alec turned 14, in April 1939. His father's experience made his mother nervous about him taking up a front-line role during the war.

When he initially signed up for military service, he first signed up for the Merchant Navy.

'All they would offer me was engine room and I wanted deck hand. I even volunteered to be a cook. They said no,' he said.

'In the end they said if you are so eager to go to sea then go to Edgware and join the real navy. 'So I did, much to my mother's disgust. She said, 'Your father would turn in his grave if he knew what you were doing!

'' After finishing his training in December 1943, Alec was assigned to serve on submarines. Later, he moved to escort aircraft carrier HMS Campania. It was on that ship that he took part in the Arctic Convoys to Russia. Mr Penstone said the missions aboard the vessel were 'hell on earth'.

The convoys which passed close to German-occupied Norway, were among the most hazardous missions of the war and were recognised as such by Winston Churchil





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