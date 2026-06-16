D.C. Residents Vote in Primary Election for New Mayor and Delegate

Washington, D.C. residents are voting in the primary election for a new mayor and delegate, with Democratic front-runners Janeese Lewis George and Kenyan McDuffie hoping to replace outgoing Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Next photo District of Columbia mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George walks down a street while canvassing in a Washington, neighborhood, Monday, June 15, 2026. FILE - Washington mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie, right, walks during the District of Columbia's annual Martin Luther King Day parade on Jan. 19, 2026, in Washington.

D.C. Council members Brooke Pinto speaks with Robert White Jr. during the D.C. Council hearing on the Fiscal Year 2027 budget at the Wilson Building, City Hall, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Washington. District of Columbia mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George walks down a street while canvassing in a Washington, neighborhood, Monday, June 15, 2026.

The primary marks the first time in a generation that D.C. residents will vote for a new mayor and delegate in the same election. And in an overwhelmingly Democratic city, that party's winner is expected to come out on top in the general election in November. , who was first elected in 2014, decided not to seek a fourth term.

Democratic front-runners Janeese Lewis George and Kenyan McDuffie are hoping to replace her.is also stepping down, with top candidates council member Brooke Pinto and at-large council member Robert White Jr. vying for the role. Republican Denise Rosado, an immigration lawyer, is running unopposed. The primary will include rank choice voting for the first time, which D.C. election officials have warned could delay results for days.

Central to all the campaigns has been the city's fraught relationship with the Trump administration and the federal government. The city has limited autonomy and federal leaders retain significant control over local affairs, including the approval of the budget and laws passed by the D.C. Council. That autonomy has been further squeezed under Trump, who launched a federal law enforcement surge last summer and sent in the National Guard for.

Trump's efforts to downsize the federal government also roiled the capital region, costing thousands of people their jobs. He has also been reshaping the city by removing or renovating storied landmarks and putting his name or image on buildings. Trump just last week threatened a new federal takeover of Washington, when asked about his response to a potential victory by Lewis George, a democratic socialist.

Bowser found herself walking a fine line between staying in Trump’s good graces and responding to the concerns of constituents, many of whom said she didn't push back hard enough on Trump's actions. Republicans in Congress meanwhile have used their oversight authority to challenge the local government’s limited autonomy.

"We are the capital of the United States, and it’s an incredibly symbolic place, this city,” said Amanda Huron, a professor at the University of the District of Columbia who teaches courses on D.C. history and politics. She said it's important to remind the public that what the federal government does to its capital city is a harbinger of “how it’s going to treat the rest of the country as well.

"Lewis George, in responding to questions sent by The Associated Press, said her top priority is addressing “the affordability crisis here in DC, which the Trump administration has only made worse by unjustly firing federal employees en masse and militarizing our streets. ” McDuffie said his top priority is public safety. He would add 1,000 police officers over four years and take a public health approach to violence reduction that would include a focus on mental health.

Other candidates for mayor include former council member Vincent Orange and Hope Solomon, a former federal contractor who lost her job because of cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency. Some residents have expressed concern on how Trump will react to pushback. Pat Wheeler, who lives in Washington, said candidates must be realistic. Trump still has enormous power over the Republican Congress and could easily order members to take steps against the city's home rule authority, she said.

Five people are seeking to replace Norton, who is finishing her 18th term representing D.C. in Congress. Norton, 89, faced heavy pressure to stand down by critics, including her former chief of staff, who said she was diminished and not capable of mounting the defense the moment called for against Trump. Pinto and White both say their top priority for the city is self-governance along with affordability for middle and working class residents.

Other candidates seeking the Democratic spot on the ticket include Trent Holbrook, a former Norton staffer; Kenney Zalesne, the former Deputy National Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee; and Gregory Jaczko, former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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