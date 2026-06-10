D.C. Mayoral Primary: Centrist McDuffie Faces Socialist Lewis George in High-Stakes Battle

the Democratic primary for mayOr of Washington, D.C., pits centrist Kenyan McDuffie against socialist Janeese Lewis George, with national endorsements and union controversies shaping the race.

The Democratic primary for mayor of Washington,D.C. , has intensified as two candidates,Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie and Councilmember Janeese Lewis George , vie for the nomination in the June 16 election.

McDuffie,a more centrist figure, has garnered endorsements from former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison and other establishment figures. Lewis George,a democratic socialist, is backed by progressive groups including the D.C. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and numerous labor unions. The race has attracted national attention due to the stark ideological contrast between the candidates and the fact that the primary winner is heavily favored to prevail the general election in the deep-blue town.

McDuffie, who served as a federal prosecutor in the Civil Rights Division under President Obama,emphasizes his experience and commitment to justice. Harrison's endorsement highlighted McDuffie's track record of standing up for the city and delivering results.

In contrast, Lewis George's campaign focuses on progressive policies and ties to organized labor. She has received support from the Washington Teachers' Union, SEIU locals, and Unite Here! locals. Though, her union ties have sparked controversy, with allegations that her campaign improperly used union employees linked to an independent expenditure committee. The Lewis George campaign has denied these claims, calling them baseless.

The primary has also seen alliances forming among candidates. Progressive at-large councilmember Robert White, who is running for D.C.

's non-voting delegate seat, has traded endorsements with Lewis George and campaigned alongside her. White emphasized the need for a candidate who will fight for everyday people. McDuffie, meanwhile, has positioned himself as a pragmatic leader capable of navigating complex issues facing the capital. With the general election effectively decided by the primary outcome, voters are weighing the candidates' records, endorsements, and visions for the town's future.

The contest underscores broader national debates about the direction of the Democratic Party and the role of progressive versus centrist governance in urban America. As the primary approaches, both candidates are ramping up their ground games and media appearances. McDuffie has highlighted his work on the D.C. Council, including legislation on affordable housing and criminal justice reform.

Lewis George has emphasized her grassroots support and commitment to labor rights and social justice. The outcome will likely shape policy prioRities for the District, from policing and education to economic development and tenant protections. The race also serves as a bellwether for progressive movements in other cities,as Lewis George seeks to become one of the few democratic socialist mayors in a major U.S. city.

Meanwhile, McDuffie's campaign warns against moving too far left, arguing that moderation is key to maintaining stability and attracting investment. The June 16 primary will ultimately determine which vision prevails in the nation's capital





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Washington D.C. Mayoral Primary Kenyan Mcduffie Janeese Lewis George Democratic Party

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