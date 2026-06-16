D.C. Delegate Race Heats Up as Norton Retires, Trump Looms

After 34 years, D.C. Delegate Eleanor Norton retires, sParking a competitive primary among Democrats. Candidates face Trump's threats of federal intervention and push for statehood.

after more than three decades representing the District of Columbia in Congress, Eleanor Holmes Norton has announced she will not seek reelection to a 19th term as the nonvoting delegate.

Norton, 89, has served since 1991 and championed D.C. statehood, but faced pressure over her mental acuity. Her retirement opens a competitive Democratic primary on June 16, with four main candidates vying to replace her. The winner of the primary is heavily favored in the general election,as Democrats dominate D.C. politics. The race unfolds against a backdrop of heightened tension with the White Residence.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened federal intervention in the district, including invoking the Home Rule Act to take control of the Metropolitan Police Department for up to 30 days during emergencies. Trump did so in August 2025,declaring a public safety emergency. He recently warned that if mayoral front-runner Janeese Lewis George, a democratic socialist, wins, he might grab back Washington and run it on a federal basis.

The comment drew sharp criticism from the Democratic candidates, who released a joint statement rejecting federal interference in local elections. They argued that threatening to override an election before it happens is exactly the kind of federal interference D.C. resiDents have fought against for generations. Among the candidates, Robert White, an at-large D.C. Council member and former legislative aide to Norton,has emerged as a front-runner.

He emphasizes visibility for the delegate role and advocates for statehood through hearings, media engagement, and coordination with D.C.s shadow delegation. Brooke Pinto, also a councilor and the other front-runner, has raised over $1.5 million, focusing on public safety and relationship-building with federal officials. Kinney Zalesne,a former school board chair and Clinton administration staffer, touts her national political experience. Trent Holbrook, Nortons former senior legislative counsel, aims to strip the presidents power to declare emergency takeovers,calling Trumps actions illegal.

The district uses ranked-choice voting, which may delay results. The next delegate will inherit the statehood push and navigate federal threats, marking a generational shift for the position





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