D.C. Defends 10% Concert Ticket Resale Cap Against Reseller Lawsuit

The District of Columbia asks a court to keep its RESALE Act in force, arguing resellers cannot block a ticket markup cap over losses. The law is set to take effect in 2027.

The District of Columbia is defending its right to cap concert ticket resale prices after a coalition of secondary ticket marketplaces sued to block the law. In a response brief filed on Monday, November 9, the D.C. Attorney General's Office argued that the RESALE Act is constitutional and that the resellers should not be granted an immediate halt to its enforcement.

The lawsuit was filed last month by the Ticket Policy Forum, a resale trade group, together with its members SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, TickPick and Gametime. The plaintiffs want a judge to issue an immediate injunction barring enforcement of the act, which is scheduled to become enforceable in 2027.

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RESALE Act Caps Ticket Markups at 10%

The RESALE Act limits secondary ticket price markups at 10% above face value. The cap is the central provision that the resellers are challenging in federal court.

The law also requires resellers to list a ticket's original face value cost next to the resale rate. The plaintiffs have singled out this requirement as a separate constitutional problem.

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Resellers Argue Cap Would Fuel Black Market

The Ticket Policy Forum and its members argue that a 10% cap would force them to operate at a loss. They also contend that the cap would actually raise consumer prices by driving ticket sales to the black market.

The coalition says the face value listing requirement amounts to compelled speech that violates the First Amendment, because marketplaces cannot verify the information they would be required to display. In a statement on Tuesday, November 10, the Ticket Policy Forum said the court should bar enforcement of the RESALE Act to prevent significant and lasting damage.

The group also argues that the law violates the dormant Commerce Clause and the D.C. Home Rule Act by regulating sales outside D.C. It further claims that the price and fee caps are arbitrary and confiscatory, and that they violate the Due Process Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

D.C. Says Residents Demanded Relief From Prices

The District of Columbia says its resale cap was properly enacted after residents became fed up with soaring ticket prices. According to the government, the bill sailed through both local government and congressional approval even as ticket resellers lobbied hard to kill it.

In its brief, the D.C. Attorney General's Office wrote that the will of the people, along with their interests in protecting consumers and a vital cultural industry, far outweighs the pecuniary interests of a handful of corporations. The government also described the plaintiffs' objections as policy disagreements dressed up in constitutional garb.

The district's lawyers said the argument that the face value requirement amounts to compelled speech strains credulity. They wrote that the original ticket price is hardly irrelevant to a consumer, because without it a buyer cannot fully understand the value of the resold ticket.

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Injunction Fight Weighs Consumers Against Resellers

The D.C. attorneys argue that a preliminary injunction would cause irreparable harm to the district and its people. They say the injunction request should be rejected because the balance of harms favors enforcement.

The government points out that the plaintiffs include multi-billion-dollar companies that can easily absorb any hypothesized losses from complying with one city's law while litigation proceeds. It adds that the plaintiffs may later be able to recover those losses, but that the harms to the district from an injunction cannot be undone.

The Ticket Policy Forum warns that enforcement would drive ticket sales into the shadows. The group says this would subject fans to greater risks from street-side scams and increased fraud.

Maine and Vermont Already Have Resale Caps

Maine and Vermont have already passed laws capping ticket resale prices, according to the source material. D.C. is part of a broader wave of state and local efforts to limit resale markups in recent years.

Similar bills are under consideration by statehouses in Massachusetts, New York and Tennessee. The outcome of the D.C. case could shape how those proposals are drafted and defended against similar legal challenges.