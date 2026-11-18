The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected the Trump administration's request to delay the June ruling, allowing trans-identifying troops to serve immediately.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has formally rejected the Trump administration's request to delay its June ruling regarding military service eligibility. This decisive two-to-one order ensures that the liberal-leaning court's decision takes immediate effect while the Supreme Court determines whether it will accept the case for review. The ruling effectively puts a hold on a Washington state federal court's preliminary injunction that was blocking the Pentagon policy, allowing specific plaintiffs to continue their service without interruption.

Court Ruling Details and Dissenting Views

Justice Robert Wilkins and Justice Judith Rogers denied the administration's motion for a delay, whereas Justice Justin Walker cast the sole dissenting vote to grant it. The order explicitly notes that it applies only to the trans-identifying troops who initiated the lawsuit, rather than extending to other service members or individuals attempting to enlist. The court stated it was not contested that these plaintiffs dedicated a combined 130 years to military service and collectively earned more than 80 commendations. It further affirmed that they have served honorably and met all military standards during their tenure, reinforcing their right to remain in the ranks under the current legal framework.

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Constitutional Equal Protection Arguments

The core of the D.C. Circuit's decision rests on the finding that the Pentagon policy likely violates the Constitution's guarantee of equal protection. In his June dissent, Judge Walker argued that the Constitution leaves decisions about who may serve in the military to the president and Congress. He wrote that the judiciary lacks both the expertise and the authority to decide whether the military can exclude the plaintiffs from its ranks. Walker also pointed to the Supreme Court's 2025 order in the Shilling case, suggesting it should guide the D.C. court because the opposing parties made similar arguments in both legal challenges.

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Department of Justice Position

The Department of Justice advanced a strong counter-argument in a Monday reply brief, insisting that the courts should defer to the judgment of the Pentagon. They contended that military readiness and deployment strategies are matters best left to the executive branch and military leadership. The administration maintains that the Pentagon is best positioned to determine who is qualified to serve and how exclusion policies impact operational effectiveness. This stance highlights the ongoing tension between judicial oversight of civil rights and the executive branch's control over military affairs.

Supreme Court Review Timeline

The Trump administration has formally asked the Supreme Court to review the D.C. Circuit's June decision, setting the stage for a potential high-stakes legal confrontation. Justices are scheduled to consider whether to take up the case at their conference on December 4. This upcoming date marks a critical juncture for the plaintiffs, as a decision to hear the appeal could ultimately reshape the legal landscape for transgender service members nationwide. Until a final determination is made by the highest court, the current order remains in effect, protecting the rights of the specific plaintiffs involved in this litigation.