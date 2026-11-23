Grand Theft Auto VI players can listen to D'Angelo's unreleased track Kamikazi on Worldwide FM. Rockstar Games credits the late artist, highlighting his passion for the game and artistic legacy.

The highly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI, scheduled for release on November 19, has revealed a significant musical feature within its virtual world. Players driving through the fictional state of Leonida will encounter an unreleased song by the late R&B legend Michael Archer, known professionally as D'Angelo. This track appears on the in-game radio station Worldwide FM, curated by host Giles Peterson, adding a layer of authentic musical depth to the game's version of Vice City.

Core Details and Musical Mechanics

Rockstar Games officially listed the song titled "Kamikazi" under the Worldwide FM "Songs" credits, confirming its inclusion in the latest iteration of the franchise. When players tune their in-game vehicles to Worldwide FM, they can listen to this previously unheard D'Angelo composition while navigating the open world. The integration of this specific track serves as a direct link between the real-world musical artist and the immersive audio landscape designed by Rockstar Games.

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The decision to include this specific song stems from the artist's long-standing admiration for the developer. Ivan Pavlovich, the director of music and audio at Rockstar Games, noted that D'Angelo was an enthusiastic fan of the series before his passing. The musician was known to play the games late into the night, often arriving at midnight and staying until four in the morning, deeply impressed by the experience.

Stakeholder Positions and Estate Involvement

The release of "Kamikazi" was facilitated by the Estate of Michael D'Angelo Archer, which oversees the late artist's remaining catalog. Luther Archer, Jr., D'Angelo's brother, released a detailed statement on behalf of the estate regarding the official release. He described Michael as an unshakeable force of artistic integrity and a singular genius, emphasizing the need to uphold exacting standards for posthumous works.

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Luther Archer, Jr. stated that overseeing these releases is a daunting task that must be handled without compromise. The estate confirmed that D'Angelo was a tremendous admirer of Rockstar Games and had previously collaborated with them. He was enthusiastic about having this record included in the game and released to a wide audience as a single, aligning with his wishes for the infinite impact of his life's work.

The estate's involvement ensures that the artistic vision remains intact. By announcing the release in accordance with the artist's wishes, the family highlights the profound blessing of sharing time with him. This collaboration between the estate and Rockstar Games represents a careful balance between honoring the artist's legacy and integrating his work into a modern digital platform.

Real-World Impact and Production Details

The production of "Kamikazi" involved D'Angelo himself, alongside Slingbaum, who also provided vocals. The song was engineered by Ben Kane, a trusted ally of the artist, and features performances from Yussef Dayes on drums to the left and the late legendary drummer James Gadson on drums to the right. This lineup brings together renowned musical talents to complete the track for the game.

The cover artwork for the single was created by Andre Trenier, the brother of Dominque Trenier, who served as Michael's mentor and long-time manager. The visual identity of the single reflects the close-knit circle of collaborators surrounding the artist. This attention to detail in both audio and visual elements underscores the care taken in presenting the posthumous release.

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For fans and players, the inclusion of "Kamikazi" adds a unique historical and emotional layer to Grand Theft Auto VI. It transforms the game from a mere entertainment product into a cultural artifact that preserves D'Angelo's final creative impulses. The track allows a new generation of players to experience his artistry within the context of one of the most popular video game franchises in history.

The release of this single marks a significant moment for the intersection of music and gaming. It demonstrates how video games serve as new mediums for artists to reach audiences posthumously. The collaboration between Rockstar Games and the D'Angelo estate sets a precedent for how legacy artists can be respectfully integrated into interactive media. This approach ensures that the artist's voice continues to resonate in evolving cultural landscapes.