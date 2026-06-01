D'Amelio Family Feud Erupts Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement and Charli's Welfare

Marc D'Amelio publicly denies allegations that millions were stolen from Charli D'Amelio's accounts, claiming she is being manipulated and that the family is devastated by the estrangement.

A recent controversy has erupted surrounding TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio and her family, specifically her parents Marc and Heidi D'Amelio. The dispute centers on allegations made via the celebrity gossip account Deux Moi , which claimed that Charli discovered millions of dollars had been removed from her accounts while they were managed by her parents, with the money being her personal savings.

The account also suggested legal involvement and family drama. Marc D'Amelio promptly denied these allegations in public Instagram comments, stating that no one had contacted them for an interview and calling the claims false. He asserted that Charli is being manipulated by an unknown party and claimed to have evidence, or receipts, to support his position. He emphasized that over the past six years, the family had remained silent on gossip but felt compelled to set the record straight.

Marc further explained that Charli has always had a full professional team in place, including lawyers, a business manager, a manager, and an agent, which was a structure they purposely set up. He pointed out that the family was financially stable and doing fine before TikTok fame, implying the management structure was designed to protect their interests.

He also directly addressed the theft accusation, stating that if anything, he is owed money, and reiterated his belief that Charli is being exploited as a cash cow by someone, with his other daughter Dixie allegedly experiencing something similar. He described the family's journey to fame as a crazy awesome experience that was never about money.

Marc detailed the breakdown in communication, noting in an Instagram Live session that it had been some time since he last spoke to Charli, with the drama allegedly beginning in early 2025. He claimed their only contact with Charli now is through her lawyer, who relayed that she is doing fine. emotionally, Marc expressed devastation, stating they are "freaking devastated" and want Charli back, professing their love for her. He mentioned they may have talked but offered no specifics.

As of June 1, 2026, Charli does not follow her parents Marc or Heidi on Instagram, though she still follows her sister Dixie. The D'Amelio family, consisting of Charli, Dixie, Marc, and Heidi, became overnight sensations through TikTok, with Charli rising to viral fame in 2020 with her dance videos.

The family, including the sisters who were briefly part of the Hype House, later starred in the Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show, which ran for three seasons from 2021 to 2023. The current public dispute paints a stark picture of familial rift amidst the complexities of managing sudden wealth and fame in the social media era





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Charli D'amelio Dixie D'amelio Marc D'amelio Heidi D'amelio Deux Moi Tiktok Hulu The D'amelio Show Family Feud Financial Controversy

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