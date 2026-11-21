The Los Angeles County district attorney's office said it would not file charges against the police officer who shot Yong Yang in 2024, killing the 40-year-old man inside his family's apartment as he wielded a knife during a mental health crisis.

Yong Yang’s father, Dr. Min Yang, and mother, Myung Sook Yang, stand during a vigil on May 2 at Los Angeles City Hall Circle Park, two years after their son was shot and killed by LAPD during a mental health crisis.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said it would not file charges against a police officer involved in the 2024 shooting of Yong Yang. Yang, 40, was killed inside his family’s apartment as he wielded a knife during a mental health crisis.

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Yang’s family has filed lawsuits contending that their son’s death was preventable and caused by the LAPD’s unwillingness to consider other options before resorting to deadly force.in his parents’ Koreatown apartment more than two years ago, a case that cast a spotlight on police interactions with people who are mentally ill. Citing insufficient evidence of criminal wrongdoing, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office concluded that the officer, Andres Lopez, reasonably believed that his life was in danger when he fired three rounds at Yong Yang, who ignored repeated commands to drop a knife.

The decision was swiftly condemned by Yang’s family, which has filed two separate lawsuits — in federal and county courts — contending that their son’s death was preventable and caused by police’s unwillingness to consider other options before resorting to deadly force. In a statement released Friday, Yang’s father, Min Yang, said he was “deeply disappointed” by Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman’s office.

He said the charging decision was based on “inaccurate” conclusions about what happened in the incident. A relative holds a photo of Yong Yang, 40, who was shot and killed by an LAPD officer during a mental health crisis inside the family’s apartment. The D.A. ’s report copied, almost verbatim, from parts of LAPD’s own internal review of the incident, the father said.

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The deadly encounter with Yang in May 2024 began after his mother called the county’s psychiatric emergency response team for help. The clinician who arrived at the family’s second-story apartment in the 400 block of South Gramercy Place claimed Yang’s behavior became too aggressive and requested police. A Korean American family caring for a mentally ill son asked for help. An LAPD officer shot and killed him.

In their lawsuit, Yang’s parents dispute that their son tried to harm his father or the clinician, and denied that Yang was diagnosed with schizophrenia. They also took issue with Yang being labeled as “violent,” saying that designation provoked a far more aggressive police response. They also claimed that the clinician took only a few minutes with their son before calling for police.

According to a report prepared by the LAPD chief, Lopez and his police partner were the first two officers on the scene. Body-worn camerareleased after the shooting showed them talking with Yang’s father and explaining their options to him, including whether to put Yang on a 72-hour mental health hold. The cops tried to talk to Yang, but he had locked himself inside the apartment and refused to open the door.

Eventually, the police requested backup and called a private ambulance to transport Yang to a nearby hospital. After some deliberation, officers decided to enter the apartment. Upon opening the door, they found Yang standing in the middle of the living room with a kitchen knife in his hand. He began walking toward officers, who shouted at him to drop the knife before Lopez opened fire, shooting three times in less than two seconds.

Lopez could still face discipline for his tactics leading up to the shooting, which the department’s civilian oversight body previously concluded violated department policy. But he is unlikely to face serious punishment after the same body, the Police Commission,Lopez, who joined the LAPD in 2017, previously fired his weapon in 2021 when he shot and wounded a 35-year-old man who was carrying a replica handgun outside of the Olympic Division police station.

That shooting was also found to be in policy. LAPD tactics faulted in shooting of mentally ill K-town man — but killing ruled justified A Los Angeles police officer who killed a mentally ill man last year in Koreatown employed questionable tactics but was justified in using deadly force, the department’s oversight body ruled.

Yang’s parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city, contending that the officers had other options available — including so-called less-lethal weapons — but failed to exhaust them before resorting to deadly force. Yang’s family has disputed several details about the case as described by police.

They denied that Yang had physically assaulted or threatened his parents and said that he “did not kick his parents out of their apartment” as authorities previously said and several news outlets reported. But prosecutors argued that some of the parent’s comments were contradicted by their previous statements to LAPD investigators and by body-camera footage. The report says that Hochman met with Yang’s relatives on several occasions in the months leading up to the decision.

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But, the report claimed, Yang’s parents declined to meet with prosecutors for interviews in late August, after the family’s attorney sent a letter “disputing certain details” about the case. In a brief interview Friday, Hochman said that although Yang’s shooting was tragic, his office could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it was criminal.

Protesters stand during a vigil for Yong Yang outside Los Angeles City Hall in May, two years afters he was shot to death by an LAPD officer. After police attempts to diffuse the situation failed, Yang’s unwillingness to drop the knife and instead advance toward officers left the officers on the scene without other options, Hochman said.in recent years to curb police shootings, including adopting deescalation training focused on slowing down volatile situations, particularly those involving people who may be mentally ill.

Still, the agency’s critics pack police commission meetings each week to argue for removing police from such calls, saying that officers are too quick to fire on people —The department moved faster than normal to release the footage of the May 2 fatal shooting of Yong Yang in his parents’ apartment. Hochman said that he was aware of the contentious debate around the LAPD’s response to such incidents, but said he believed that in this case, police went to some lengths to try to avoid using deadly force.

“This is Exhibit A for all the people who want a non-police response are looking for,” he said. “The problem here is that it actually ended tragically, because even though they went through all these steps, eventually if there is someone who is dangerous. ” ‘Bringing a gun to a knife fight’: LAPD continues to shoot people holding ‘edged weapon’ during mental crisis, analysis showsLibor Jany covers the Los Angeles Police Department.

Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2022, he covered public safety for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. A St. Paul, Minn. , native, Jany studied communications at Mississippi State University. Lenny Bruce revolutionized the world of stand-up comedy in the 1960s, with unfiltered language and a fearless relish for taboo subjects like religion.

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