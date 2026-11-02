Día de los Muertos, The Outsiders, and Film Fest Highlight San Diego Events Nov 2-6

Experience San Diego's top cultural events from Nov 2-6, featuring Día de los Muertos celebrations, The Outsiders musical, and the Coronado Film Festival.

San Diego residents and visitors have a dense lineup of cultural, theatrical, and community activities to attend from Monday, November 2 through Friday, November 6. The week opens with vibrant community gatherings, including annual Día de los Muertos celebrations across Imperial Beach and Old Town San Diego.

Community Celebrations and Traditions

The annual Día de los Muertos Community Celebration in Imperial Beach features a rich schedule of activities, including folklórico performances, a mariachi band, and a community ofrenda. Attendees can enjoy face painting, sugar skull decorating, Ribbons of Remembrance, and food trucks throughout the event.

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Old Town San Diego State Historic Park hosts a similar community celebration with live mariachi music and folklórico dancers. The park displays traditional and contemporary Día de los Muertos altars, hosts artisans, and offers sugar skull painting and art demonstrations.

Old Town's Immaculate Conception Church, located at 2540 San Diego Avenue, organizes a free candlelight procession. The procession begins with blessings and traditional dances by Danza Azteca Atlachinolli before heading down San Diego Avenue to El Campo Santo Cemetery.

Theatre and Musical Performances

Broadway San Diego is presenting the national touring production of The Outsiders at the San Diego Civic Theatre, located at 1100 Third Avenue in downtown San Diego. This Tony Award-winning musical, which originated at La Jolla Playhouse, depicts a teen gang turf war in 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma.

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Showtimes for The Outsiders include 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 8 p.m. on November 6. Matinees are scheduled for 2 and 8 p.m. on November 7, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. on November 8. Tickets start at $62.75 and up.

La Jolla Playhouse is presenting the world premiere of a musical comedy by Joey Orton, Brad Silnutzer, Petro AP, and Scott Hoying. The story follows Diana, the Reaper's daughter, who inherits her father's job so he can retire but questions her suitability when she falls in love with humanity.

Performances run from 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, with 2 and 8 p.m. shows on Saturdays and 1 and 7 p.m. on Sundays. The production runs through December 6 at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Tickets range from $30 to $119.

Film Festival and Author Events

The Coronado Island Film Festival celebrates the filmmaking legacy of Coronado with networking opportunities, a ShortFest exhibition, and an animation showcase. The festival features the world premiere of Williston and a documentary about Kenny Loggins, who will attend the event.

Showtimes vary throughout the week from Wednesday through Sunday at the John D. Spreckels Center, Village Theatre, and other venues. General admission is $17, and festival badges are available at festival.coronadofilmfest.com.

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Payson R. Stevens will discuss his book The Wisdom of the Alzheimer's Sage: A Son's Journey Through Caregiving, Identity, and Spiritual Transformation at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 and 7 p.m. on Sundays. The event runs through November 22 at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach, with tickets priced between $53.50 and $80.50.

Queer author and activist Curtis Chin will discuss his work Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant. OnWord Theatre is presenting the San Diego premiere of Bill Cain's drama, inspired by actual events, about an ex-soldier on trial for war crimes in Iraq. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays through November 22 at the Light Box Theatre in Liberty Station. Tickets are $30 to $40.

Additional Cultural Activities

Jim Ruland will discuss the book Mightier Than the Sword with authors Grace Krilanovich, Adrian Van Young, Tammy Greenwood, and Molly McCloy. The U.S. Marine Corps band will perform patriotic marches, classical pieces, and military anthems.

World premiere compositions by Jory Herman and Eunike Tanzil, alongside music by Kian Ravaei and Toru Takemitsu, will explore ritual and devotion. A soprano recital with Kirsten Ashley Wiest and a chamber ensemble will feature Adam Greene's Cassandra and songs by Clara Schumann.

The Oceanview USA Pickleball National Championship will host quarterfinals, semifinals, and championships this weekend. Competitions begin at 8 a.m. daily, with spectators enjoying a fan village, food, and specialty cocktails.

Coronado Playhouse is presenting a 40th anniversary production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical at 1835 Strand Way in Coronado. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays, and 7 p.m. on November 9. Tickets start at $30.