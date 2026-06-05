Czechia National Team arrives in North Texas for World Cup

The Czechia National Team arrives at Dallas Love Field on Friday to establish their base camp at Mansfield Stadium ahead of the World Cup.

The Czechia National Team arrives in North Texas on Friday afternoon to establish its World Cup home at Mansfield Stadium for the next two months.

The team will hold an exclusive, ticketed training session at the stadium on Saturday morning, serving as the only public chance for local fans to watch them practice. Marking their first World Cup appearance since 2006, Czechia will travel to Mexico next Thursday, June 11, for their opening Group A match against South Korea. The Czechia National Team is arriving in North Texas on Friday to set up their base camp for the World Cup.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - MARCH 31: Czechia players celebrate victory and qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs match between Czechia and Denmark at EPET ARENA on March 31, 2026 in PrThe team is expected to arrive at Dallas Love Field on Friday afternoon and then make their way to a hotel near the stadium. This is Czechia’s first time in the World Cup tournament since 2006.

Their last appearance quickly ended in the group stage. So, they’re hoping to redeem themselves and outlast Group A.The team will hold its first training session at Mansfield Stadium on Saturday. Fans were given the opportunity to register in advance for tickets to the event. The Source:





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