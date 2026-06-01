Czech Court Orders Extradition of German Neo-Nazi Who Changed Gender to Avoid Men's Prison

A Czech court has ruled to extradite Marla-Svenja Liebich, a German neo-Nazi who legally changed gender to female to serve an 18-month sentence in a women's prison, but fled before incarceration.

A Czech court has ordered the extradition of Marla-Svenja Liebich, a German neo-Nazi who legally changed gender to female in an attempt to serve an 18-month prison sentence in a women's facility.

Liebich, previously known as Sven Liebich, was arrested in early April in the western Czech Republic under a European arrest warrant after failing to report to Chemnitz women's prison in August 2025. The regional court in Plzen issued the verdict on Monday, with spokesperson Jakub Stverak stating that Liebich has three days to appeal the decision. If no appeal is filed, extradition to Germany will occur within 10 days after the verdict takes effect.

Liebich had opposed extradition during a May hearing, citing fears of being placed in a men's prison if returned. Liebich was sentenced in 2023 to 18 months for incitement to racial hatred, slander, insult, trespass, and defamation, crimes committed while legally male. After Germany's Self-Determination Act took effect on November 1, 2024, allowing individuals to change gender identification documents easily, Liebich legally transitioned to female and adopted the name Marla-Svenja.

Under regional prison allocation rules, this required transfer to Chemnitz women's prison. Critics, including German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, accused Liebich of exploiting the law for favorable prison conditions. Liebich had a long record of anti-LGBT rhetoric, previously referring to LGBT people as 'parasites of society' and disrupting a Pride event in Halle. The gender change was widely seen as mocking the act, which was introduced by former Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition.

The case has reignited debate over the Self-Determination Act. The current government under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, from the conservative CDU/CSU alliance, has pledged to review the law. Liebich appeared in public with a moustache while wearing women's clothing, fueling accusations of tactical abuse. The Plzen court had adjourned the case in May to study testimony.

Similar controversies have arisen elsewhere: in Scotland, convicted rapist Isla Bryson transitioned while awaiting trial and was initially placed in a women's prison before being moved due to public outrage. In England, Jessica Winfield was transferred to a women's prison after transitioning while serving a life sentence for rape. The UK government blocked Scotland's gender reform attempts in 2023. As legal proceedings continue, Liebich remains in custody, with authorities on both sides monitoring the outcome closely





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