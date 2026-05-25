Cyprus' Tourism Industry Struggles Amid Regional Instability

Cyprus' tourism industry is struggling despite minimal damage from a drone attack, as regional instability grows and visitor numbers decline.

Cyprus ' tourism industry struggles despite minimal damage from drone attack , as regional instability grows and visitor numbers decline. The island, a favourite holiday destination among Brits, has seen a 30 per cent drop in overall visitors and a 50 per cent drop in cruise bookings.

Hotel bookings have also dropped by 40 per cent in March, with images highlighting deserted beaches and streets in hotspots such as Larnaca, Limassol and Protaras. The situation remains bleak, with bookings still low despite a slight improvement since the drone attack. The island is grappling with high fuel costs and the uncertainty of regional instability, making it difficult to leave on short notice if airports have to close.

Low-cost holidays in Cyprus are still available, but the low rates are likely a consequence of the lack of interest tourists are showing in light of recent events. Meanwhile, the US and Israel's attacks on Iran and the subsequent counter-strikes have had a ripple effect on the global economy, with disrupted oil flows and mass flight cancellations contributing to the decline in bookings.

As the war in the Middle East continues, it remains to be seen whether Cyprus' tourism industry will be able to recover from the damage caused by the drone attack and the ongoing regional instability





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