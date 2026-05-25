Cynthia Nixon Celebrates 14th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Christine Marinoni, Shares Heartfelt Message

The Emmy‑winning actress shared an Instagram post on her 14th wedding anniversary, reflecting on her journey with wife Christine Marinoni. With heartfelt and humorous captions, she celebrated their love, the life they have built together with their sons, and received support from fans and friends.

On Sunday, Cynthia Nixon , the distinguished actress known for her iconic role as Miranda Hobbes in the critically acclaimed HBO series Sex and the City, took to Instagram to celebrate a deeply personal milestone—her 14th wedding anniversary with her wife Christine Marinoni .

In a brief but heartfelt caption, the actor—now 60 years old—reflected on the journey that has brought her and Marinoni together for two decades.

"My wife Christine and I have been together for 22 years but today is our 14th wedding anniversary," Nixon wrote, noting that their love story began in the early 2000s, just after Nixon ended a previous long-term partnership. The actress fondly recalled that falling in love with Christine was "the best thing I ever did, next to having our children," underscoring the profound personal significance of their union.

Nixon shared a series of stills from a recent photoshoot, mirroring the romance and tenderness of that special day. Across the images, she appears beside her wife, surrounded by soft lighting and warm hues that evoke celebration and intimacy.

The final image was complemented by a touching nod to the shared love of literature and fashion: “To celebrate our anniversary here are some photos of Aunt Ada falling in love with some lovely butch woman who managed to wander into The Gilded Age. ” The line is a playful affection towards their details and an inside joke that hints at both actresses’ penchant for witty references to fiction and fandom.

The powerful message resonated with a wide audience, and followers flooded Nixon’s post with messages of love and congratulations. Even former co‑stars and close friends took the time to express their support. Mario Cantone, who portrayed Johnny on Sex and the City, sent a warm tweet: "Happy Anniversary to both of you!! All my love and to many many more years.

" Meanwhile, actress Ilana Glazer commented: "You’re brilliant. Sending you both love," while her castmate Uzo Aduba politely sent a well‑timed joke: "Happy Anniversary to you both. Here’s to 1,000 years!!

" Even pop culture influencer Rosie O’Donnell branched into the celebratory post, reminding fans that “Happy anniversary u 2. ” These words illustrate the breadth of respect and admiration that Nixon has cultivated throughout her long career—not just as a performer, but as a mentor, activist, and a devoted partner. A quick look at the family portrait gives a glimpse into the composite world that Nixon and Marinoni have built.

Their first son, Seph Mozes, is 29 years old and grew up in their New York household. The older son, Charles Ezekial Mozes, who was born with the help of their former partner Danny Mozes, is 23. The couple also shares a teenage boy, Max Ellington Nixon‑Marinoni, who is 15 and deeply embraces the arts. All three boys have benefited from a blended family where love, creativity, and civic responsibility have been the cornerstones.

A historical note on Nixon’s marriage is important because it underlines the social progress in New York. The duo began dating in 2004, after Nixon had separated from Danny Mozes in 2003. They announced their engagement in 2009, but had to wait until 2012—in a landmark year when same‑sex marriage was legalized in New York State—to formally exchange vows.

Their wedding was an intimate affair hosted with a small but memorable gathering of friends, family, and supporters from the entertainment, arts, and activist circles. Nixon, a former Democratic nominee for governor of New York in 2018, has variously been recognized for both her artistic talent and activism.

In addition to her numerous awards, including an Emmy for her performance on Sex and the City, she has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, women’s empowerment, and social justice. Her public life has largely been a blend of her credited work, philanthropy, and creative leverage.

When asked in an interview in 2022 for Radio Times (and again for The Advocate) about the initial challenges in publicly declaring her marriage, Nixon revealed the juggling act that many celebrities must endure.

"There was a lot of pressure for me to keep it private for my career," she said. She recalls a time when her former publicist cautioned her, "It's your life, and it's private, and that's it," telling her to cease any public acknowledgment. Nixon later worked with Kelly Bush, an openly gay publicist, who advised her to speak openly about her marriage.

"The turn to someone who understood the importance of authenticity was crucial," Nixon explained. Participating in LGBTQ+ activisms, her decision late in her career to take a break from television and make “the right move” for her own public space extended to her marriage. She made it clear that her purpose was, in part, to represent the people who had previously been marginalized in the conversation.

She sensed that eventually it was critical for her to become a message for the next generation. Moving forward, Cynthia Nixon’s win over social and cultural boundaries, coupled with an expensive personal life that adds authenticity, continued to impress. At a given moment, with a long film career behind her, she soon uncovers herself as an essential figure for the leadership of her immediate family and the rest of her community. She also shares her love for the arts.

This 14‑year‑old marriage, on a reflection date, is a big milestone to celebrate in any year for the affection, fun, and victory. As always, even in the middle of life, the actress chooses to keep humor, humility, and differences in conjunction and project a vision. In her writing nowadays, she always quotes‑say, " We caught the joy that correct. Days in the world, _____" The way of texting and particularness depicts to her defile city.

It is a fairly personal world. In sum, the news around her announcement is one of greens, activism, the starship, and also a humble memorial of the time spent. The acceptance of the place. The heart.





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