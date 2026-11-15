Cynthia Erivo, Travis Barker Honor Phil Collins With Big Vocals, Big Drums at Rock Hall Ceremony

Cynthia Erivo and Blink-182's Travis Barker played 'In the Air Tonight' for Phil Collins at the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Though the pairing of Erivo and Barker may seem unlikely on paper, it proved to be an inspired choice as they performed Collins’ timeless 1980 hit,Erivo delivered the song with the perfect amount of drama and bravado, while Barker pummeled his kit with precision when it came time for that all-important drum fill.

Along with performing “In the Air Tonight,” Barker delivered Collin’s induction speech. He recalled the massive influence Collins had on him as a drummer and singer-songwriter, calling hits like “Sussudio,” “Take Me Home,” “Easy Lover,” and “Against All Odds” the “soundtrack to my childhood. ” As for “In the Air Tonight,” Barker said the song had “arguably the most badass drum fill of all time. You don’t even have to be a drummer to know that fill.

Also read Travis Barker Quits Smoking After Esophageal Precancer Diagnosis

When that part comes on, everybody plays air drums. ” Inducted this year as a solo artist, Collins previously entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 as a member of Genesis. The musician declined the opportunity to perform himself, admitting in an, that he wasn’t “match fit. ” Could 'Rubber Soul' Be the Best Beatles Album? But during his own speech at the ceremony last night, Collins told the crowd, “You haven’t heard the last of me. I promise you that. ” included Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan.

Advertisement

Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons received the Early Influence Award; Rick Rubin, Philly Soul songwriter Linda Creed, producer Arif Mardin, producer Jimmy Miller were honored with the Musical Excellence Award; and Ed Sullivan was given the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Outlook Outage: Microsoft's Email Service Goes Down Nationwide DC Studios Shocker: James Gunn, Peter Safran Stepping Down with Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham to Take Over4 hours ago