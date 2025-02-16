Cynthia Erivo Shines in White Louis Vuitton at 2025 BAFTAs

Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Leading Actress, captivated at the 2025 BAFTAs in a custom white Louis Vuitton gown. Her stunning ensemble and heartfelt reactions to her nomination made her a standout on the red carpet.

Cynthia Erivo, nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role in the 2024 hit musical film adaptation of Wicked, arrived at the 2025 BAFTAs in a stunning custom white Louis Vuitton gown. The figure-hugging dress featured a floral lace pattern, a statement neckline, and a short train, revealing matching white heels. Erivo accessorized with dazzling jewels from Tiffany & Co., including a diamond and emerald bracelet and earrings from the archives, as well as three rings from the brand.

On the red carpet, Erivo spoke with BAFTAs preshow host Clara Amfo, expressing her excitement about being nominated for this prestigious award in her hometown of London. She also shared that it's been heartwarming to see people of all ages and backgrounds embracing the song 'Defying Gravity,' which is synonymous with her character, Elphaba. Erivo is known for her bold and eye-catching red carpet appearances, often channeling her character's personality through her fashion choices. Just last week at the Critics Choice Awards, she donned a skin-baring black Armani Privé Haute Couture gown with beaded embellishments and a column skirt. She complemented the look with sparkly Bucherer Fine Jewellery rings and a statement earring stack, and her signature bejeweled nails. For the Golden Globes, she opted for a custom Louis Vuitton black halter gown with silver sequin floral embellishments and a dramatic waist structure. Erivo's manicures have also become a talking point, with her multicolored nails adorned with large gemstones and intricate art at the Golden Globes.





