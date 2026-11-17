Cynthia Erivo delivered a powerhouse performance at Lincoln Center's fall benefit concert on November 16, 2026, hinting at her James Bond ambitions.

Cynthia Erivo took center stage at New York City's Lincoln Center on Monday, November 16, 2026, for the performing arts institution's annual fall benefit concert. The prestigious event, held at David Geffen Hall, served as a vital fundraiser for the organization's innovative choose-what-you-pay ticketing program designed to increase accessibility for New Yorkers.

Star-Studded Night at David Geffen Hall

The gala evening attracted a diverse array of high-profile attendees, including Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo, who captivated the audience with a performance lasting over an hour. Notable guests in attendance included veteran performers Betsy Wolfe and Caissie Levy, fashion icons Zac Posen and June Ambrose, and state Lt. Governor-Elect Adrienne Adams.

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Erivo's setlist showcased her remarkable vocal range, featuring interpretations of classics by Sting, Whitney Houston, Bryan Adams, and Blood, Sweat & Tears. The performer opened her night by acknowledging the audience's support, stating that their presence was an indulgence she deeply appreciated for the opportunity to share her art.

Musical Highlights and Surprise Encores

Building on her recent performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Phil Collins on November 14, Erivo delivered a powerful rendition of the percussive classic "In the Air Tonight." She also performed "You First," a relatable track from her 2025 album that she co-wrote with South African singer Manana, which resonated with the crowd for its commentary on stubborn romance.

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The audience responded with frequent standing ovations, leading to an unplanned encore despite Erivo's initial statement that none were scheduled. She turned to the crowd, suggesting they would figure out the next steps together, before performing a breathtaking version of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" with her band.

James Bond Aspirations and Industry Buzz

A defining moment of the evening occurred when Erivo publicly expressed her desire to perform a James Bond theme song. She revealed to the audience that landing such a role was a lifelong dream, a sentiment amplified by news confirmed earlier that day regarding Robert Pattinson's casting as the new 007.

To demonstrate her readiness for the part, Erivo performed a fresh, expressive cover of Gladys Knight's "License to Kill," the hit single from the 1989 Bond film of the same name. Her performance highlighted her ability to bring thoughtful phrasing and creative license to the R&B ballad, suggesting she is a strong candidate for the Amazon MGM franchise.