At Lincoln Center’s benefit concert on Monday evening, Cynthia Erivo made joy feel almost too large for the body. I sat in David Geffen Hall utterly absorbed,

Cynthia Erivo performs onstage as Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosts Annual Benefit Concert featuring performance by Cynthia Erivo at David Geffen Hall on November 16, 2026 in New York City.

At Lincoln Center’s benefit concert on Monday evening, Cynthia Erivo made joy feel almost too large for the body. I sat in David Geffen Hall utterly absorbed, tears arriving with such persistence that composure became a rather optimistic proposition. There was, perhaps, something overwhelming in the tenderness of it: a woman standing before a room full of strangers, giving so much of herself that the distance between a stage and a seat seemed to disappear.

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I had been meant to see Erivo years earlier and missed the chance. Naturally, I arrived with anticipation, although I could hardly have understood what I had been waiting for. To my ear, she is the finest chanteuse of our generation, a conviction that felt almost bodily by the time I finally heard her in person. Her greatness seemed to reside as much in the affection she gave the audience as in the extraordinary instrument itself.

I could feel it in the care she took with every expression. She sang with a precision that allowed an emotion to remain entirely alive within it. A phrase could carry an almost unbearable weight, while her face gave it a second, quieter eloquence. Her gaze met the crowd with a directness I found disarming, as though she were looking dead center into whatever we had brought with us.

There was such palpable generosity in that attention. The talent felt otherworldly; the tenderness behind it seemed close enough to touch. Through “Let Me Go,” “Fields of Gold,” “You First,” and “License to Kill,” among other selections, Erivo drew us further into the emotional possibilities of a song. Familiar music, of course, arrives with its own history; we bring the people we have loved through it, the versions we have lived beside, the selves we once were.

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In her keeping, those associations seemed to grow more vivid. I found myself listening with an almost unnerving openness, conscious of how completely she had my attention, and how little I wished to recover it. Cynthia Erivo performs onstage as Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosts Annual Benefit Concert featuring performance by Cynthia Erivo at David Geffen Hall on November 16, 2026 in New York City. Spiritual is still the word that feels most faithful to the experience.

There was something of surrender in it, in allowing another person’s artistry to reach that deeply, and something profoundly restorative in discovering how much feeling I could hold. I cried at the heft of her emotion, at the beauty of the sound, at the generosity of being given both. For a little while, simply listening seemed to ask for all of me. I felt honored to give it.

Betsy Wolfe, Caissie Levy, Zac Posen, June Ambrose, Emil Wilbekin, Clint Ramos, and Dandy Wellington were among those gathered, alongside Lincoln Center leaders Steven R. Swartz, Dr. Mariko Silver, and Shanta Thake. The benefit raised support for Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts’ Free and Choose-What-You-Pay programming, a commitment whose significance felt especially vivid after witnessing what Erivo could make possible in a room.

Since 2022, Lincoln Center reports, that model has helped bring nearly 3 million people to campus through performances, education events, festivals, and open-air experiences. Consider, for a moment, the possibilities held within that reach: a student discovering a vocation, a neighbor finding company, a child hearing something she might carry for the rest of her life. Such encounters can give a young person a language for feelings she has scarcely begun to understand.

Making them possible is an act of faith in who she might become. That commitment will soon shape the grounds themselves. Scheduled to open in summer 2028, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Lincoln Center West Initiative will transform the campus’s western edge along Amsterdam Avenue. Plans include removing the barrier wall at Damrosch Park, creating accessible entrances and gardens, and introducing The Baron Theater, an outdoor venue for approximately 2,000 people.

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Designed by Hood Design Studio, WEISS/MANFREDI, and Moody Nolan, with extensive community input, the project promises more room to gather and more ways to enter the life of the arts. There is a quiet beauty, I think, in making the invitation easier to accept. Shanta Thake speaks onstage as Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosts Annual Benefit Concert featuring performance by Cynthia Erivo at David Geffen Hall on November 16, 2026 in New York City.

To sustain these places is, in some sense, to sustain our willingness to be reached. The rehearsals, the patient cultivation of talent, the people who keep a stage alive and a door open—all of it serves the magnificent possibility of an encounter such as this. After hearing Erivo, that work felt deeply personal.

I wanted more people to know what it was to sit before an artist and feel so much purpose, passion, and joy moving through a single human voice. She closed the night with none other than “I Will Always Love You,” written and first recorded by my idol Dolly Parton, then carried into the annals of musical history by my other idol, Whitney Houston. I shuddered, actually frightened of the emotion she was about to tear from me.

Dolly and Whitney occupy such an intimate place in my affections that the song was already freighted with more than I could easily name. To hear it now, in Erivo’s voice, after she had held me so completely, felt almost perilous. Somehow, I wanted every second. She was perfection.

The care, the power, the astonishing emotional clarity—it all seemed to arrive with the love the song promised. By then, a smile was stained across my tear-soaked cheeks, and the idea of composing myself felt faintly absurd. Perhaps that is what I will remember most: the sheer, defenseless happiness of having been moved beyond anything I could manage or explain. For all the feeling she drew out of me, Erivo seemed to leave me with more to give.

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