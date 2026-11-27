Scott Summers reveals a secret contingency team including Magneto and Blue Marvel to neutralize Jean Grey if the Phoenix Force takes over after his apparent death.

Scott Summers has assembled a secret team specifically designed to stop Jean Grey should the Phoenix Force consume her mind. This contingency plan is revealed in Jean Grey #1, where the X-Men leader prepares for the worst-case scenario involving his wife.

The Core Anti-Phoenix Contingency Strategy

Scott Summers prioritized creating a shutdown protocol for the Phoenix Force immediately after Jean bonded with the cosmic entity. He handpicked the members and drafted the tactical approach to neutralize her if she lost control.

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The team assembles in Jean Grey #1, written by Jed MacKay with art by Rogê Antônio, Edgar Delgado, and Ariana Maher. The group acts on Scott's instructions while he remains absent from the field.

Scott Summers is currently at an undisclosed location after appearing to die during the conclusion of the DNX event. He was revived by his former ally, the Chairman, though Jean sensed his death and the Phoenix Force briefly took over due to her rage.

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Stakeholder Roles and Team Composition

Beast, specifically the clone of the original villainous Hank McCoy, serves as the logistical leader of the group. He briefs the team and provides an advanced spacecraft to keep the battle away from populated areas on Earth.

Magneto joined the Alaskan X-Men team to defend marginalized groups and now assists in stabilizing Blue Marvel. His control over fundamental forces allows him to hold antimatter between magnetic fields for extended periods.

Blue Marvel, a retired superhero from the 1960s, acts as the primary offensive weapon against the Phoenix. His antimatter abilities fall outside the Phoenix's reality dominance, giving the team a unique tactical advantage.

Kid Omega serves as the rebellious wildcard who has a historical connection to the Phoenix Force. He is destined to act as the avatar for the entity in the future, making his role in the team complex and unpredictable.

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Real-World Impact on the X-Men Universe

This development highlights the deep trust Scott Summers places in former enemies like Magneto and a clone of Beast. It marks a significant shift from the era when Magneto sought to seize the Phoenix Force for power.

The team must confront the Phoenix in space to prevent collateral damage to innocent civilians. Their success depends on coordinating antimatter production with magnetic stabilization to overcome the cosmic entity.

The narrative explores the tension between Scott Summers' love for Jean and his duty to protect the universe. It suggests that even the most powerful beings require safeguards against their own potential destruction.