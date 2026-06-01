Cyclists forced to take evasive action around BT advertising board on new bike lane

Cyclists are being forced to take evasive action after a new bike lane was built around a BT advertising board on Marsh Road in Pinner, northwest London. The board sits in the middle of the newly-surfaced two-and-a-half metre wide path and white arrows have been marked on the lane directing cyclists around it.

Cyclists are being forced to take evasive action after a new bike lane was built around a BT advertising board. Bikers have been spotted weaving around the street hub display on Marsh Road in Pinner , northwest London.

The board sits in the middle of the newly-surfaced two-and-a-half metre wide path. Harrow Council appears to have suggested the path is currently not in use, but pictures show cyclists swerving around the board. White arrows have also been marked on the lane directing cyclists around the board, with some taking to the pavement to get past the obstruction. BT said the board had been in place since 2022 and that plans are underway to get it removed.

But campaigners have called for it to be sorted out ASAP. Simon Munk, from the London Cycling Campaign, said: It's great news that Harrow's getting a safe cycle track, enabling far more residents to cycle. Obviously BT needs to sort out its ad board placement ASAP, but this kind of mess-up does happen often across London and is just part of the process of delivering changes to our streets to help people walk and cycle more.

The cycle lane, which is currently being built, was originally planned in 2023 and connects Harrow-on-the-Hill station in the west to Pinner Station in the east. The 75-inch BT displays, which are officially classed as phone boxes, are nearly three metres tall and include Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, and even phones on the side allowing free calls. A BT spokesperson said: We installed the Street Hub on Marsh Road, Pinner in December 2022.

A contractor on behalf of Harrow Council has started work to create a cycle path along Marsh Road and this has been done around our existing street hub. We were not made aware prior to the works commencing or the timeframe for the works. In March 2026 we received a request to relocate our Street Hub. A Harrow Council spokesperson said: We can confirm that the digital screen was installed before construction of the Pinner to Harrow Cycleway began.

We have applied for it to be relocated and are working to ensure it is moved as soon as possible. Once the cycleway works are complete and the screen has been removed, cyclists will be able to use the new cycle lane





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Cyclists BT Advertising Board New Bike Lane Marsh Road Pinner

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