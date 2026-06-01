Cyclists Forced to Navigate Around BT Advertising Board in New London Bike Lane

A new cycle lane on Marsh Road, Pinner, is obstructed by a BT Street Hub advertising display, forcing cyclists to swerve onto the pavement. The pre-existing structure sits in the middle of the 2.5-meter-wide path, creating a safety hazard. While BT and Harrow Council blame each other for the oversight, both are working to relocate the unit. The incident underscores coordination failures in London's cycling infrastructure projects.

The construction of a new bike lane on Marsh Road in Pinner , northwest London, has encountered a significant obstruction: a large BT advertising display, officially known as a Street Hub.

The 75-inch digital screen, nearly three meters tall and installed since December 2022, sits directly in the middle of the newly-surfaced, two-and-a-half-meter-wide cycle path. This placement forces cyclists to weave around the structure, with some even taking to the adjacent pavement to navigate the hazard. White arrows painted on the lane surface attempt to direct riders around the board, underscoring the problematic integration.

While Harrow Council has indicated the path is not yet officially in use, photographic evidence clearly shows cyclists actively using the lane and contending with the obstacle. The cycleway, part of a planned route connecting Harrow-on-the-Hill station to Pinner Station, was originally proposed in 2023 to enhance cycling infrastructure and encourage more residents to cycle.

However, the presence of the pre-existing BT Street Hub has created a dangerous and inconvenient situation. A BT spokesperson confirmed the unit's installation date and stated that a contractor, acting on the council's behalf, built the lane around it without prior consultation or a clear timeline provided to BT. The company revealed it only received a formal request to relocate the unit in March 2026, despite construction having already begun.

Harrow Council acknowledged that the digital screen predates the cycleway project and confirmed it has applied for its relocation, working to have it moved as soon as possible. The council emphasized that once the cycleway works are complete and the screen is removed, cyclists will be able to use the lane safely.

Cycling advocacy groups, including the London Cycling Campaign, have welcomed the new cycle track but criticized the mess, with Simon Munk noting that while it's positive for cycling infrastructure, BT must resolve the ad board placement quickly. He also pointed out that such errors are common across London during street modifications.

Meanwhile, both Global and Transport for London (TfL) have been approached for comment, with TfL declining to provide a statement. The situation highlights the challenges of coordinating infrastructure projects with existing street furniture and the need for better communication between utility providers and local authorities to avoid creating hazards for vulnerable road users





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Cycling Infrastructure Bike Lane Obstruction BT Street Hub Harrow Council Pinner London Cycling Urban Planning Road Safety

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