Cyclist Loses Skull Section After Hitting Fly-Tipped Asbestos Shed; Fly-Tipper Jailed

A 66-year-old cyclist survived a ten percent chance of life after his bike hit a nail from a fly-tipped asbestos shed, requiring removal of a quarter of his skull. The fly-tipper was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

A 66-year-old cyclist has survived against the odds after a fly-tipped shed caused catastrophic injuries, requiring a quarter of his skull to be removed. Colin Appleton, a self-employed double glazing service engineer from Brentwood, Essex, was cycling on a remote country lane when his front tyre hit a nail protruding from a dismantled asbestos-riddled shed.

The shed had been deliberately dumped by tree surgeon Craig Frewin, 36, who admitted fly-tipping to avoid disposal costs. The accident left Mr Appleton with a ten percent chance of survival, three weeks in a coma, and seven months in hospital. He now suffers lasting physical and mental effects, including memory loss, weakness on his left side, severe headaches, and brain fog. He missed the birth of a grandchild and struggles to remember family names.

His driving licence was revoked by the DVLA, and he cannot work. In a victim impact statement read to Southend Crown Court, Mr Appleton said, 'Sometimes I wish I had died. Life is never going to be the same as it was before the accident.

' Frewin was sentenced to 16 months in prison after Judge Samantha Cohen described his actions as 'deliberate and cynical'. Mr Appleton expressed relief at the sentence, hoping it will deter others. He now relies on buses and trains and walks around his block to rebuild stamina. The case highlights the severe consequences of fly-tipping, especially hazardous materials like asbestos.

Colin Appleton, a grandfather of two, had finished work on September 18, 2024, and decided to go for a bike ride. He was unconscious when a delivery driver found him lying next to the debris on a blind bend. Air lifted to King's College Hospital in London, doctors removed a section of his skull to relieve pressure from swelling. He also suffered a fractured shoulder in three places and broken ribs.

His recovery has been slow and painful, with ongoing rehabilitation. The incident has robbed him of his independence and career aspirations. He had hoped to work another five years. Frewin, a tree surgeon of 14 years, had cleared a garden in Havering and used a rented tipper truck to dump the shed on Lincolns Lane.

When the usual disposal site refused the asbestos-laden shed, he chose to abandon it rather than pay for proper disposal. In court, Frewin expressed deep remorse, but the judge rejected his claim of ignorance about the dangers, stating he acted deliberately to save money. Mr Appleton, who was not wearing a helmet, believes a helmet might have reduced his injuries. He now urges others to think before dumping waste, emphasizing that seemingly small actions can destroy lives.

The case has drawn attention to the widespread problem of fly-tipping in rural areas and the need for stricter enforcement. The court heard that Mr Appleton had no memory of the accident and had to relearn basic functions like eating and walking. He said, 'When I came round, I couldn't eat, I could barely talk or walk. I had a tube into my stomach which is how I was fed.

' His memory of family life was completely erased. 'I had no memories with my family or with my kids, I weren't even sure what their names were. ' The impact on his mental health has been profound. He described feeling gutted that he can no longer drive after 40 years of safe driving.

'I've never fly tipped or even dropped a bit of rubbish out my car window,' he said. 'I think it's stupid. ' The sentencing has brought some closure, but his life remains forever altered. The long-term effects include cognitive decline and physical limitations.

He continues to attend physiotherapy and faces an uncertain future. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of illegal dumping and the importance of responsible waste management





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Cycling Accident Fly-Tipping Asbestos Brain Injury Sentencing

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