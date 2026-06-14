Cyclist left unable to work after hitting fly-tipped shed

A cyclist has been left unable to work after hitting a fly-tipped shed on a remote country road. Colin Appleton, 66, came off his bike when his tyre was punctured on a nail from a dismantled asbestos-riddled shed in Brentwood, Essex. He was airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition and spent three weeks unconscious - with doctors giving him just a ten per cent survival rate. After seven months in hospital, Colin was released home to continue his rehabilitation. But he has been left unable to work since the accident, had his driving licence taken away by the DVLA - and suffers from lasting physical and mental effects.

A cyclist who suffered catastrophic injuries after hitting a fly-tipped shed on a remote country road has spoken out about the lasting impact of the accident.

Colin Appleton, 66, came off his bike when his tyre was punctured on a nail from a dismantled asbestos-riddled shed in Brentwood, Essex. The grandfather was airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition and spent three weeks unconscious - with doctors giving him just a ten per cent survival rate. After seven months in hospital, Colin was released home to continue his rehabilitation.

But he has been left unable to work since the accident, had his driving licence taken away by the DVLA - and suffers from lasting physical and mental effects. Tree surgeon Craig Frewin, 36, was sentenced to 16 months in prison for causing a danger to road users in April this year as the judge said he fly-tipped 'deliberately and cynically'. Colin said: 'When I came round, I had no memories - nothing at all.

'I had no memories with my family or with my kids, I weren't even sure what their names were. Colin Appleton, 66, came off his bike when his tyre was punctured on a nail from a dismantled asbestos-riddled shed in Brentwood, Essex. Colin's front tyre was punctured by a protruding nail in a piece of the asbestos-riddled shed on a blind bend and a delivery driver found him later that day lying next to the mess.

He was airlifted to King's College Hospital in London in a life-threatening condition. Colin, who has no memory of the incident, said: 'I was caught on our doorbell camera leaving to go cycling, and caught on other cameras just before the accident.

'I was told I had less than a ten per cent chance of pulling through. When you've been told that, it is a bit of a shock.

' Colin, who had not been wearing a helmet, spent seven months in hospital and required surgery to remove a section of skull due to his 'catastrophic injuries'. He also suffered a shoulder fracture in three places and broken ribs. Colin explained: 'When I came round, I couldn't eat, I could barely talk or walk.

'I had a tube into my stomach which is how I was fed. I didn't know where I was, what I was doing or even what I was saying.

'When I started being able to think again, the first thing I wanted to do is start walking. Colin's long-lasting injuries include a weakening of the left-hand side of his body, severe headaches, migraines and brain fog. While in hospital, he missed the birth of one of his grandchildren and now struggles to remember their names or pick them up. In his victim impact statement, read to Southend Crown Court, Colin said: 'Sometimes I wish I had died.

'Life is never going to be the same as it was before the accident. ' Colin is now dependent on buses and trains - and walks around the block near his home in order to build his stamina. Frewin was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Southend Crown Court on April 30.

In a letter read to the court, Frewin said he felt 'deep remorse' and was 'painfully aware that no words can undo the harm that has been caused'. But Judge Samantha Cohen told him: 'You were fly-tipping asbestos to avoid having to pay to deal with it properly.

'I am satisfied that you committed this offence deliberately and cynically. ' Colin said he was 'surprised but glad' at the length of Frewin's sentence and has called on fly-tippers to think before they dump waste. He said: 'I thought he might get a driving ban and serve six weeks in prison - but they've given him a 16 month sentence and he's got to serve at least six of it.

'If I'd had a helmet on, I might not have been injured as badly as I was





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Fly-Tipped Shed Cyclist Colin Appleton Craig Frewin Prison Sentence Asbestos Road Safety

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