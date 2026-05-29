Cyclist Assaults Female Driver in Road Rage Attack in Portugal

A violent road rage incident in Matosinhos, Portugal, was caught on video showing a cyclist brutally attacking a female driver after becoming enraged by her stationary car. The suspect physically assaulted the victim, throwing her to the ground and punching her repeatedly before fleeing the scene. Police are investigating and seeking public assistance to identify the attacker.

Police in Portugal are actively searching for a male cyclist who violently assaulted a 37-year-old female driver following a road altercation in Matosinhos , near Porto, on Monday evening.

The incident, captured on video by a bystander, shows the cyclist ramming his bicycle into the woman after she stopped her car, which apparently obstructed his path. He then dismounts and immediately begins striking her, grabbing her body and placing his hands on her face and neck during a heated confrontation.

The assault escalates as he throws her to the ground in the middle of the street, grabs her by the hair, and repeatedly punches her while she attempts to protect her head. Shocked onlookers, including an elderly woman, are heard screaming and rush to intervene, ultimately stopping the attack. The victim had exited her vehicle to confront the cyclist after he punched the car three times while it was stationary.

Authorities arrived around 5:10 pm, but the suspect had already fled. Firefighters from Leca do Balio provided initial medical aid for minor injuries before transporting the woman to a hospital. She subsequently filed a formal complaint with the Public Security Police, who are now using the viral video footage and social media appeals to identify and locate the perpetrator. The case has sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability





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Portugal Matosinhos Road Rage Assault Cyclist Female Driver Viral Video Police Investigation Bystander Intervention

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Cyclist Assaults Female Driver in Road Rage Attack in PortugalA violent road rage incident in Matosinhos, Portugal, resulted in a cyclist physically assaulting a female driver after becoming angry that her car blocked the road. The attack, filmed by a witness, shows the cyclist cycling into the woman, punching her, throwing her to the ground, and pulling her hair before bystanders intervened. Police are searching for the attacker, who fled the scene, while the victim sustained minor injuries and filed a complaint.

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