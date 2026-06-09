Cyclist, 81, Killed After Driver Distracted by Snapchat Selfies, Then Run Over by Second Car

An 81-year-old cyclist was struck and killed by a driver using social media, then run over again by another motorist. The first driver was jailed for over five years; the second received a suspended sentence.

An 81-year-old cyclist lost his life after being struck by a driver who was actively using social media on his mobile phone moments before the collision, and then tragically run over a second time while lying helpless in the road.

James Lawley, a lifelong cyclist and respected member of several prominent northwest cycling clubs, was out on an early morning ride on his distinctive blue racing tricycle when disaster struck on a road in Morecambe. The pensioner was hit by a black Seat Altea driven by Matthew Isherwood, 28, who investigators discovered had spent much of his four-minute journey using Snapchat, Instagram and other apps.

The impact threw Mr Lawley into the carriageway on Oxcliffe Road in Heaton-with-Oxcliffe shortly before 7.45am on September 21 last year. Moments later, as the 81-year-old lay critically injured on the tarmac, he was run over again by a silver Mercedes C200 driven by Kevin Dawson, 64. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Lawley from Heysham was pronounced dead at the roadside. At Preston Crown Court, both motorists were sentenced for their roles in the tragedy.

Isherwood from Morecambe was jailed for five years and two months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for seven years and seven months and must pass an extended re-test before being allowed back behind the wheel. Dawson was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for 20 months after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

He was also handed a 26-week electronic curfew, banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pass an extended driving test before regaining his licence. The court heard disturbing details about Isherwood's phone use in the minutes leading up to the fatal collision. Digital forensic analysis revealed he began his journey at 7.41am.

In the four minutes before hitting Mr Lawley, he took and sent a selfie on Snapchat, sent Snapchat messages to three different people, viewed photos and videos on Instagram and then sent an Instagram message to a fifth person just seconds before the collision. Three minutes after the crash, he sent another Snapchat message stating: I've just hit someone. CCTV footage captured Mr Lawley riding his tricycle along the road shortly before the collision.

Isherwood's vehicle approached, followed by Dawson's Mercedes. Investigators found that while other motorists managed to steer around the injured cyclist as he lay in the road, Dawson failed to do so. Remarkably, Dawson did not stop after driving over Mr Lawley. Instead, he continued his journey, later telling officers he believed he had driven over rubble.

Roads Policing Unit officers intercepted his Mercedes on the Bay Gateway and arrested him. A comprehensive investigation involved collision reconstruction experts, forensic evidence and digital analysis. Detective Sgt Matt Davidson from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit condemned the actions of both drivers, stating: Here I find myself leading yet another investigation into the death of a person caused by a driver using their mobile phone while driving.

The dangers of doing so couldn't be clearer but we still find motorists who take unnecessary and unlawful risks behind the wheel which can and does lead to devastating consequences. Kevin Dawson's actions also played a significant part in the death of James Lawley. Other vehicles ahead of him negotiated around James as he lay in the road, but due to his inattention behind the wheel Dawson did not





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Cyclist Killed Distracted Driving Snapchat Accident Hit And Run Court Sentencing

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