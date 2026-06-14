Cycling councillor Adrian Chapmanlaw clashes with 'advanced driver' in new road rage incident

A viral helmet cam video shows a heated confrontation between cycling councillor Adrian Chapmanlaw and an older motorist in Poole, Dorset. The dispute centered on right of way at a crossroads, escalating into personal insults and accusations. The driver claimed to have an advanced driving licence and criticised the cyclist's conduct. Chapmanlaw, known for provocative cycling videos, reported the incident to police but no action was taken. He alleges the driver was aggressive and misinterpreted highway rules, calling for stricter enforcement against dangerous driving.

A controversial cycling councillor has become embroiled in yet another road rage row with a motorist. But this time cycling vigilante Adrian Chapmanlaw may have met his match after butting heads with an ' advanced driver '.

The pair clashed over who had to give way when they approached a crossroads from opposite directions at the same time. Mr Chapmanlaw, on his bike, went to turn left onto a main road just as the unidentified grey-haired motorist turned right in front of him. Despite there appearing to be plenty of room between the car and Mr Chapmanlaw's bike, the Liberal Democrat councillor shouted 'oi' at the driver as he felt he had been cut up.

The motorist, who appeared to be aged in his 60s, can be heard calling the cyclist a 'p****' through an open window before driving off. The video from Mr Chapmanlaw's helmet cam then shows the man stop further up the road in Poole, Dorset. He shouts 'get here you p****' to which the elected member for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole council replies, 'no, f*** off'.

Mr Chapmanlaw stops his bike near to a Sainsbury's supermarket and is followed by the driver who gets out of his car to confront him. The cyclist tells the driver that he was supposed to give way to him. But the motorist insists he was only meant to give way to traffic coming from his left and not straight on before adding: 'Don't tell me the f...ing Highway Code because I've got a f...ing advanced driving licence.

' He then accused Mr Chapmanlaw of giving him a load of abuse which the councillor denies, saying he just shouted 'oi' at him. The driver says he gave 'ample clearance' and that the cyclist was in no danger. He accuses Mr Chapmanlaw of deliberately riding straight over to the middle of the road to trigger a confrontation. The driver walks back to his car and repeatedly tells Mr Chapmanlaw, 'You're a p****.

' On his uploaded video, Mr Chapmanlaw added a graphic from the Highway Code that states: 'If you are turning left and the oncoming traffic is turning right you have priority. ' He also stated at the end of the clip that he sent the video to Dorset Police's Operation Snap but they took no further action against the motorist.

The councillor has previously been accused of deliberately trying to antagonise motorists to provoke conflict with them and make his YouTube videos more interesting. He has had angry and sweary exchanges with several drivers and has called motorists who park on zig-zags outside schools 'scumbags'. Two months ago he posted a video of a row he had with an Iceland delivery driver he honked his horn at for overtaking too close to his bike.

The delivery driver accused Mr Chapmanlaw of riding his bike outside of a cycle lane. Last month the councillor came under fire for shaming a disabled woman who had parked her car on the pavement outside her house during a medical emergency. This week Mr Chapmanlaw posted on social media he was now monetising his YouTube videos and had donated £100 from the 'tears of bad drivers' to a cycling charity that provides free safety checks to schoolchildren's bikes.

Commenting on his most recent video, he said: 'Unfortunately many drivers are impatient and take risks, this driver drove on the wrong side of the road to get in front when he should have given way, he then went on to be aggressive and state the rules incorrectly despite having an "advanced licence" which there is no such thing. All road users, cyclists, drivers and pedestrians see this aggressive behaviour every day and it all too often kills people. We need the police to start taking meaningful action.





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Adrian Chapmanlaw Road Rage Cycling Councillor Helmet Cam Dorset Police Highway Code Advanced Driver

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