Cycling advocates mourn Chicago Department of Transportation worker killed while riding bike in Bridgeport

A cyclist killed in a crash in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Friday afternoon was an employee with the Chicago Department of Transportation who spent years working on improving the city's bicycle infrastructure.

A cyclist killed in a crash in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Friday afternoon was an employee with the Chicago Department of Transportation who spent years working on improving the city's bicycle infrastructure.

People familiar with what happened said Riley O'Neil was riding in an unprotected bike lane when someone in a parked car opened their door in front of him, and he fell into the street, where he was hit by another vehicle. The Chicago Department of Transportation confirmed O'Neil was an employee who worked for the city's Complete Streets team – which aims to make streets safer for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit – and previously led CDOT's bike parking program for several years.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved colleague, Riley O'Neil. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones," CDOT said in a Facebook post.

"He was a dedicated public servant who devoted his career to making Chicago's streets safer and more accessible for everyone. His loss is being felt deeply across the department, and he will be greatly missed.

""Riley O'Neil was an incredible public servant who contributed deeply to the work of making our city a safer and more sustainable place," Johnson wrote. "Reilly was a valued colleague and dedicated advocate whose work touched communities across Chicago. This loss is felt across City government. My condolences to Riley's family, friends, loved ones, and all those at CDOT who worked alongside him over the years.

Chicago is grateful for his service.

" On Saturday, a memorial had been set up on Halsted Street in O'Neil's honor. A city bike rack was decorated with a green t-shirt featuring the Chicago flag, several flowers, and a sign saying"We love you, Riley.

" Chris Bouie-Gentry, an organizer with the group Chicago Bike Grid Now, said such incidents highlight the need for more protective infrastructure that better separates cyclists and car traffic. "Painted bike lanes have barely any meaningful effect on bike safety, because of exactly this kind of situation," he said. Bouie-Gentry said he laments O'Neil's death, especially for the work he was doing to improve cycling infrastructure throughout the city.

"Riley's death isn't just someone being lost to the bike community, it's being lost to the entire city," he said. "That one of the people that was most fighting for a better city, the kind of city that actually cares about folks that walk and bike to get around was one of the people that got killed was especially devastating. " Bike Grid Now will hold a vigil and ride in honor of O'Neil at 7 p.m. on Monday.

It will begin at Palmisano Park in Bridgeport and make its way to the spot where he died. One driver dead after two-vehicle crash in Sterling Heights, police sayLos Angeles-area man dies after big rig crash on Interstate 5 near Patterson





cbschicago / 🏆 546. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fatal Crash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

House Committee Approves Renaming Defense Department to Department of War in 2027 NDAAThe Home Armed Services Committee has approved a provision to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War as part of the $1.15 trillion fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. The measure, baCked by a Trump ally, would codify a name change previously pushed by former President Trump. The committee voted 44-12 after extensive debate. Supporters argue the shift strengthens deterrence, while opponents criticize it as costly and symbolic.

Read more »

Chicago Department of Transportation employee struck and killed while riding bike in BridgeportA Chicago Department of Transportation employee was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Friday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Read more »

Tributes pour in for Chicago Department of Transportation employee struck and killed while bikingTributes poured in on Saturday for a Chicago city employee who led its bike parking program for years after he was struck and killed while biking.

Read more »

CDOT employee killed in bicycle crash in Bridgeport: reportsA Chicago Department of Transportation employee was killed in a bicycle crash in Bridgeport on Thursday, according to reports.

Read more »