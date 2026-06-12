Cybill Shepherd, 76, Spotted on Fitness Walk in Rare L.A. Outing, Reveals Reconciliation with Bruce Willis and Christine Baranski

Cybill Shepherd was photographed on a brisk walk in Los Angeles, focusing on fitness with her assistant and dogs. She also discussed repairing her feuds with former costars Bruce Willis and Christine Baranski, expressing gratitude for mending ties before Willis's dementia diagnosis.

Cybill Shepherd , the 76-year-old actress renowned for her roles in Taxi Driver and Moonlighting, was spotted maintaining her fitness routine during a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Accompanied by her assistant and two beloved dogs, she embarked on a brisk walk, showcasing her dedication to health and wellness. Shepherd opted for a practical yet stylish outfit, wearing a peach-colored long-sleeve button-up shirt with the collar popped up for sun protection. She also wore white gloves, a wide-brimmed white visor, and reflective aviator sunglasses to shield herself from the sun. Completing her look were dark blue jeans and sporty black-and-teal Brooks trainers.

Both Shepherd and her assistant carried trekking poles, which enhance balance and provide a more intense workout compared to walking without them. She took turns walking one dog on a leash while her assistant looked after the other. This sighting comes shortly after Shepherd addressed her long-standing feuds with former costars Bruce Willis and Christine Baranski. Shepherd and Willis famously had a rocky relationship during their time on the hit series Moonlighting, despite undeniable on-screen chemistry.

She recalled a period when they hated each other, but acknowledged that the tension contributed to the show's success. However, in an interview with People late last year, Shepherd expressed gratitude for having repaired her friendship with Willis before his diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. She stated, "Yes, I am very grateful for that. It was time.

" Willis's family announced in March 2022 that he was stepping away from acting due to aphasia, and his condition later progressed to frontotemporal dementia. Similarly, Shepherd reflected on her relationship with Christine Baranski, her costar on the 1990s sitcom Cybill. In her 2000 memoir Cybill Disobedience, Shepherd claimed Baranski was "unfriendly.

" Baranski addressed these claims in a 2022 interview with The Guardian, acknowledging there were issues but preferring to take the high ground. Shepherd later confirmed that she and Baranski are now on good terms after an "open-hearted" conversation. Shepherd, who tends to keep a low profile nowadays, was last seen in February before this recent outing. Her dedication to fitness and reconciliation highlights her resilience and willingness to move forward





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