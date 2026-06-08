Cybex, Leader in Juvenile Design, Enters Apparel Category for Adults and Children

The manufacturer of car seats, kids furniture and strollers, wants to build a lifestyle ecosystem for families.

Cybex, the German manufacturer of luxury car seats, baby carriers, kids furniture and strollers, is entering the fashion category with its first apparel collection for adults and children.

This is a significant move for the brand as it expands beyond mobility and parenting products into a broader lifestyle universe. Launching Wednesday, the 17-piece collection spans childrenswear, adult apparel and accessories drawing inspiration from influential fashion and streetwear voices such as Junya Watanabe, Comme des Garçons, Rick Owens, Alexander Wang and Acne Studios. Designed by the Cybex team, the collection combines oversize silhouettes, muted tones and elevated comfort with a modern luxury sensibility.

The launch follows the opening of Cybex’s SoHo flagship in New York last November, and represents the next step in the company’s goal to build a lifestyle ecosystem for contemporary families.

“At its core, the brand is about family, and family is where culture begins,” said Cybex founder Martin Pos. “We want to bring back attention to how we communicate identity and values. The way we dress our children is deeply connected to culture, emotions and intention. ” Cybex will launch the collection exclusively through its own retail network.

The collection will be available at the Cybex flagship in SoHo at 127 Greene Street, a well as the Cybex flagship locations in Berlin, Paris, Prague and Amsterdam. Made of 100 percent cotton fabrics and designed with oversize proportions, the collection includes two distinct categories: The Inline Collection, featuring everyday essentials for babies and children ages six months to four years, and the more fashion-driven Culture Collection, which includes coordinated styles for adults and children alike.

The Culture Collection features elevated wardrobe staples such as oversize hoodies, short sleeve T-shirts and long sleeve T-shirts in coordinated adult and children’s sizing. Featuring a bold varsity-inspired “C” emblem, the collection references the “C” in Cybex — standing for Culture — and reflects the brand’s tag line, “For All Tomorrow’s People.

” Hero styles include the Culture Hoodie, available for both adults and children in two colors and graphic variations, alongside oversize jersey T-shirts, designed to be worn across generations with a shared visual identity. The Inline Collection has ribbon onesies, sweatshirts, sweatshorts, tanks, headwear and elevated cotton basics for babies and young children. Pricing across the broader collection ranges from about $15 for children’s tanks and beanies to $100 for the adult Culture Hoodie.

“We never enter a category simply to expand,” Pos said. “For us, it only makes sense if we believe we can genuinely add value, bring a new perspective and elevate the experience for families. Apparel felt like a very natural evolution for Cybex because design has always been at the center of everything we do,” Pos said.

“Fashion simply allows us to express that vision in a more emotional and cultural way.

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