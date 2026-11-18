Cybersecurity expert Ram Dantu warns a wave of technology outages across the United States could expose vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure.

All of this has happened in such a ‘compressed’ timeframe: Kyle BassNvidia stock plunges 15% amid leadership scandalWall Street rotation takes shape as investors eye Nvidia earningsReported classified NSA network disruption raises cybersecurity alarmsUniversity of North Texas cybersecurity expert Dr. Ram Dantu warns that recent technology outages could expose vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, while cautioning that potential cyberattacks cannot yet be ruled out.warned that a recent wave of technology outages across the United States could expose vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, raising concerns that foreign adversaries may exploit weaknesses in the nation's most essential systems.

Dr. Ram Dantu, founding director of the University of North Texas' Center for Cyber and AI Security and a former Cisco director, told Fox News national correspondent Brooke Taylor that a string of technology and aviation outages in recent days could be attributed to network congestion or software problems. He warned that malicious software can remain hidden or dormant in computer networks for extended periods, allowing it to spread gradually before being activated remotely.

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"If there is a foreign actor, they will keep quiet for a long period of time, and then slowly they will release, and remotely they will be activated," Dantu said. "Cyber attack can be massive on real critical infrastructure," he said. "Electric grid, water grid, oil and natural gas and telecommunications. These are very, very critical systems.

"The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday after radar and communications systems experienced instability, disrupting thousands of flights. Dantu's warning follows days of disruptions affecting numerous facets of American society, including financial institutions, online services and U.S. national security infrastructure. , including Microsoft, have faced widespread outages, while a nationwide ground stop imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday delayed and canceled thousands of flights, stranding hundreds of thousands of travelers.

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Dantu warned that the wave of outages could provide adversaries with clues about vulnerabilities in critical U.S. systems.

"My worry also is that all these pointers will help the adversaries ... to plan their action," he said. "I think we are showing our weakness, and I am really concerned about it. " Dantu also questioned the timing of major system upgrades, calling daytime installations unusual and noting that engineers typically schedule updates overnight and in stages.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said federal officials found no evidence linking recent technology outages to one another or to foreign hackers and other malicious actors.

"They do it in the middle of the night. These upgrades, they don't do in the day, 12 o'clock or one o'clock in the afternoon. No, that's very rare," he said.

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"They don't do it in the middle of the day. I think that is strange. That's what caught my eye.

""We have zero evidence whatsoever. We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other," Rubio told reporters. He also said officials had found no evidence suggesting the outages were caused by hackers, criminal groups or foreign governments.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also said officials had found no signs of a coordinated cyberattack, instead pointing to security patches and system upgrades as possible explanations for the disruptions.