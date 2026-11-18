Outages and technical disruptions in recent days have sparked a growing concern about the vulnerabilities of digital platforms and cybersecurity measures.

and technical disruptions in recent days have sparked growing concerns about the vulnerabilities of longstanding infrastructure, digital platforms and cybersecurity measures. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a historic and rare nationwide ground stop for all airports last Friday afternoon and evening, causing hundreds of thousands of flight delays and cancellations.said it was working to resolve a technical issue that impacted bank transactions and services.

Then on Tuesday, Optimizely, a platform for digital tools used by Zoom and other companies, said a "security incident" was impacting at least some of its customers' digital infrastructure. Cybersecurity expert Theresa Payton, the CEO of Fortalice Solutions and a former White House chief information officer, told ABC News Live on Tuesday that these recent issues underscore the importance of making and having an updated digital disaster plan.

Also read Major Tech Outages Prompt Cybersecurity Speculation

Payton said companies and government organizations, as well as individuals, could all benefit from some preparation before an emergency or unexpected situation arises.

"You don't need cyber criminals to have technology fail, hardware failures, software failures. And oftentimes, it's these third-party vendors that people don't realize are behind the scenes of hundreds or thousands of companies," Payton said.

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"So if that technology vendor fails a little bit, then you're gonna see something widespread across many companies. But it can be an 'all of the above' in this situation.

"Driver in suspected abduction rams vehicles, is shot and killed by police on Belt ParkwayFor individuals, Payton shared a key reminder to create a plan and make sure it's in place before a future outage impacts important matters. She specifically suggested people consider using multiple banks or financial institutions so that money and assets are not tied to only one company, in the event of a digital failure.

"I know some people, they are 100% exclusive -- they only pay things on Google Pay or Apple Pay. Well, what if that's down for the day? Do you know how to write a check? Or use cash?

" she said, urging people to refresh themselves on "quaint old ways of doing payments. " Payton noted that bad actors may be looking at otherwise benign software or hardware failures -- "no cyber attack" -- to determine "how resilient we are or are not and how we respond," creating greater urgency for individuals to be prepared for a worst-case scenario.

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"They are also testing us all the time," she said, noting that cyber criminals are using AI models to probe for vulnerabilities. She added, "... Have a backup plan when your primary way of getting work done at work and at home isn't working.

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