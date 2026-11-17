TrustedSec director Alex Hamerstone attributes recent widespread disruptions at United Airlines, Microsoft, and major banks to complex legacy systems and inadequate pre-release testing protocols.

TrustedSec director Alex Hamerstone told CNN's Erin Burnett that the recent string of ground stops, United Airlines, banking, and Microsoft outages isn't the work of a single bad actor. Instead, the cybersecurity expert points to growing reliance on complex, aging systems and companies not testing things prior to rolling them out.

Aging Infrastructure Fuels Technical Disruptions

President Donald Trump on Monday said that last week's nationwide ground stop was caused by "very, very old equipment that had a heart attack" as he reiterated his call for Congress to allocate more money for improving the country's airspace telecommunication system. This statement underscores the physical and digital decay underlying modern transportation networks.

Also read FAA Ground Stop Reveals Critical Aviation System Failures and Cybersecurity Concerns

These disruptions come after a series of technical issues at the FAA, causing a nationwide ground stop, and an outage at Microsoft, though these incidents are not explicitly linked. The timing suggests a systemic vulnerability rather than an isolated incident affecting a single provider.

Banking Sector Faces Customer Account Issues

Customers at Chase Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and US Bank reported issues using online accounts on Monday. These disruptions highlight how critical infrastructure failures ripple across the financial sector, affecting millions of consumers simultaneously. The inability to access accounts during peak hours creates significant economic friction for everyday citizens and businesses alike.

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The interconnected nature of these services means that a failure in one layer, such as identity verification provided by Microsoft, can cascade into operational paralysis for banks. This highlights the fragility of the current digital ecosystem when foundational tools fail.

White House Reiterates Airspace Upgrade Needs

President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is not considering replacing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, even as scrutiny intensifies on whether he should have done more to limit the sale of advanced chips to China. The administration's focus remains on regulatory and trade policies even as domestic infrastructure issues surface. Lutnick's role in overseeing semiconductor policy is critical to future technological resilience.

Additional National News Updates

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani fulfilled a key campaign promise Monday by ending the controversial NYPD unit the Strategic Response Group. CNN's Mark Morales reports on what disbanding the unit will mean for the NYPD's response to protests moving forward. This policy shift marks a significant change in law enforcement strategy for the city.

Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother who argued she should not be held criminally responsible for killing her three children, is set to face a second trial beginning on March 29, 2027, less than a year after her first trial ended with a hung jury. The legal proceedings continue to draw national attention due to the tragic nature of the case.

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One of the US Army soldiers who survived an Iranian strike that hit a makeshift operations center in Kuwait in March, killing six, has submitted a whistleblower complaint alleging that the Pentagon ignored warnings about the lack of proper protection for troops. US Army Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom spoke to CBS News' "60 Minutes" about his complaint. The disclosure raises serious questions about military preparedness and safety protocols.

Hundreds gathered at a candlelight vigil in Brooklyn on Sunday night to remember the eight people killed, including two children, when a residential building collapsed in Flatbush last week. Members of the FDNY, religious leaders and community members came together to honor those lost and support the survivors. The community continues to grapple with the tragedy and its aftermath.