Cybercriminals targeted third-party vendors serving JPMorgan Chase, exposing email addresses and phone numbers belonging to 16,000 of the bank's wealthiest customers. The report highlights growing threats as hackers adopt AI tools and advises consumers on digital hygiene, mentioning privacy tools like Proton Mail, Proton VPN, Proton Pass, and NordVPN for protection.

that cybercriminals targeted third-party vendors serving JPMorgan Chase, exposing email addresses and phone numbers belonging to 16,000 of the bank’s wealthiest customers. The news followedaffecting banks, airlines and government agencies .

With so much at stake, you’d think tech companies and banks would have state-of-the-art digital security, but sadly, that isn’t always the case. And the adoption of sophisticated AI tools by hackers makes the situation even more dire. You can’t control how corporations safeguard your personal information, and your information is spread across so many places — from browser plugins to shopping websites to creaky, leaky government sites — even trying feels oppressive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The good news is it’s actually not that hard to take basic steps to ensure your digital hygiene and protect yourself from scams and theft. Cybersecurity firms that help you shield your sensitive information are in an arms race with hackers, and fortunately for us, they’re still winning. Proton Mail offers end-to-end encryption between Proton users, while Proton VPN’s Secure Core technology routes internet traffic through multiple servers for additional privacy.