Cyberpunk Harley Quinn Statue by Prime 1 Studio Wows Fans

Prime 1 Studio's official cyberpunk redesign of Harley Quinn, crafted by Stanley Artgerm Lau, is a highly detailed collectible statue that sold out quickly and has fans raving. The 23.5-inch figure features cybernetic enhancements, LED-lit base, and multiple head sculpts.

Harley Quinn has evolved from a simple animated villain into one of DC Comics most enduring and recognizable antiheroes, with her visual identity constantly reimagined across media.

The latest official redesign comes in the form of a cyberpunk-themed collectible statue from Prime 1 Studio, created by renowned artist Stanley Artgerm Lau. This statue, standing over 23.5 inches tall, portrays Harley with extensive cybernetic enhancements-her right arm and leg are replaced by sleek robotic prosthetics, and her outfit blends her classic red-and-blue color scheme with futuristic punk aesthetics.

The statue features LED-illuminated base inspired by a neon-drenched Gotham City, multiple swappable head sculpts for different expressions, and her loyal hyenas Bud and Lou, also cybernetically augmented. Initially announced in 2024, the statue sold out rapidly but remains available on a waitlist. Fans on social media platforms like Reddit and YouTube have praised the design as mind-blowing and a great spin on the character. The deluxe version is priced at $1,399, with a standard version at $1,099.

This collectible marks a significant departure from Harley's traditional jester costume, embracing a high-tech dystopian aesthetic while retaining core elements like her dual-tone hair and mischievous personality. Prime 1 is known for producing high-quality statues, and this limited edition piece is expected to attract collectors willing to save up for the steep price.

The cyberpunk Harlequin stands as a testament to the character's versatility and enduring appeal in popular culture, bridging the gap between classic comic book art and modern sci-fi design. With the waitlist open, fans may get another chance to own this unique piece if demand encourages a second production run





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Harley Quinn Cyberpunk Prime 1 Studio Stanley Artgerm Lau Collectible Statue

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