Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 to Debut First Look at Anime Expo 2026

Cyberpunk Edgerunners season two will be showcased at Anime Expo 2026 on July 3, offering a first look at the standalone story and a behind-the-scenes discussion with creators. The 10-episode season continues the dark, emotional tone of the acclaimed Netflix anime series set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

Set in the not-so-distant future, in a city that is corrupt yet beautiful, Cyberpunk 2077 offered players a living, breathing world when it launched in 2020.

Over time, it has cemented itself as one of the most influential video games of all time, inspiring graphic novel collections, crossover events, and even arcade games. Among its many spinoffs, one project stands out as particularly influential: Cyberpunk Edgerunners. This Netflix anime series, produced by Japanese studio Trigger, aired in 2022 and serves as a prequel to the events of the main game.

It follows David Martinez, a street kid who gets drawn into Night City's gritty underworld, dealing with cybernetic enhancements, new allies, and terrifying foes. The show was widely praised for its writing, characters, animation, music, and worldbuilding, leading to a greenlit second season in 2025. Now, the official Cyberpunk Edgerunners social media account has announced that season two will appear at the 2026 Anime Expo on July 3 at 7:30 PM PT.

The post promises a first look at the next standalone story from Night City, along with a behind-the-scenes discussion featuring Director Kai Ikarashi, Showrunner Bartosz Sztybor, Executive Producer Saya Elder, and special guests, hosted by Danny Motta. This marks the first official reveal of what season two has to offer, as plot and character details remain unknown.

What is known is that season two will consist of 10 episodes and focus on another standalone story, meaning it is accessible to newcomers, though fans of the first season and the game are likely to enjoy it more. The announcement generated excitement among fans, with some asking if it will be as emotionally heavy as the first season, which the show writer hinted would be sad. Others speculated about a possible theatrical release, given the series' stunning visuals.

While the release date on Netflix is still unconfirmed, the Anime Expo panel may provide updates. Cyberpunk Edgerunners continues to demonstrate the depth and appeal of the Cyberpunk universe, blending mature themes with compelling storytelling. The series stands as a testament to the power of good writing and animation, and its second season is highly anticipated.

For those who missed the first season, it is available on Netflix, and the game Cyberpunk 2077 offers a complementary experience with its open-world RPG gameplay. The franchise has expanded into various media, showing no signs of slowing down. Fans eagerly await more details from the upcoming panel, and the promise of another standalone story suggests that the creators have more gripping tales to tell in Night City.

The combination of Trigger's distinctive animation style and the dark cyberpunk aesthetic has proven to be a winning formula, and season two is expected to deliver more of the same high quality. With the panel scheduled, the wait for concrete information is almost over, and the community is buzzing with speculation and hope. Whether the new story will follow new characters or revisit familiar ones remains to be seen, but the potential for emotional depth and action-packed scenes is immense.

The Cyberpunk franchise has carved a unique niche in gaming and animation, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners is a key part of its success. The announcement of the season two panel is a milestone, and fans are ready to dive back into the neon-lit streets of Night City. As the date approaches, more details may leak or be teased, but for now, the anticipation is palpable.

The series has proven that it can stand on its own, apart from the game, and season two will likely continue that trend. With a talented team behind it, the future of Cyberpunk Edgerunners looks bright, albeit with the signature melancholy that defines the franchise. The impact of the first season is still felt, and the second season aims to build on that legacy.

In conclusion, the upcoming Anime Expo panel is a major event for fans, offering a first look at the next chapter in the Cyberpunk Edgerunners saga. The details are scarce, but the excitement is real. The combination of strong storytelling, beautiful animation, and a rich universe ensures that season two will be a must-watch for both newcomers and longtime fans. The countdown to July 3 has begun, and the cyberpunk world is about to expand once more





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