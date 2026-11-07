Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 Hits 4.6 Million Views in First Six Days

The sequel to Cyberpunk Edgerunners secured over 4.6 million views in its first week. It ranked third among global non-English shows on Netflix, confirming the franchise's enduring popularity with a new protagonist.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 2 has solidified its position as one of the most significant anime releases of the year. The highly anticipated sequel arrived on Netflix after a four-year hiatus for fans of the franchise. The series returned with ten episodes that closely mirrored the structure of the original series.

Streaming data reveals that the anime gathered more than 4.6 million views between October 19th and October 25th. This count represents the first six days of its availability on the platform. The show secured the third position among the top ten global non-English shows on Netflix.

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This ranking highlights the franchise's continued appeal despite the change in cast and setting. Netflix Tudum reported these impressive figures, proving the series remains a massive hit. The sequel has been embraced by audiences worldwide, maintaining the momentum of the original show.

The narrative shifted focus away from the beloved characters of David Martinez and Lucy. Instead, the story follows Weak Kingsley, a past-his-prime veteran Edgerunner. Weak is considered a legend of Night City from his earlier days in the industry.

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He currently lives without the advanced technology that previously placed him at the top of the food chain. Unexpected events pull him back into the dangerous world he thought he had left behind. The sequel helps flesh out the world-building of Cyberpunk 2077 in new ways.

The narrative arc of the sequel provides a definitive conclusion for its protagonist. During the finale, Weak removes and downgrades all of his cybernetic implants. This decision follows an event where he nearly succumbed to cyberpsychosis.

This action effectively ends his days as a legendary edgerunner. He drives away from Night City alongside Talia to help her find peace. The two leave behind the corporate dystopia to seek a quieter life elsewhere.

The production history of the franchise shows a slow but steady release schedule. The first season launched in 2022, taking three years for the studio to confirm a sequel. The second season was announced in July 2025 and debuted in October of the same year.

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The sequel released all episodes at once, allowing fans to binge the content immediately. Most viewers have already watched the series, which is why it did not rank in the top chart in the following week. Despite this, the initial impact has been undeniable.

The conclusive ending of Season 2 means the series will not continue the story of Weak Kingsley. If the anime returns with a third season, it will feature another new story. This next chapter will center around different characters and their unique struggles.

Fans can still expect updates in the next few years. The first season took four years to spawn a sequel, suggesting a similar timeline for future installments. The franchise remains strong, but each season stands as a complete narrative arc.