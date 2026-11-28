Netflix reveals first global monthly anime rankings. Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2 claims number one spot in October 2026, surpassing Dragon Ball Super and One Piece.

Netflix unveiled its inaugural monthly global anime rankings on November 27, delivering a significant disruption to the long-standing dominance of established shonen franchises. The chart, which aggregates total viewing data from October 1 through October 31, 2026, crowned Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 as the most-watched anime series of the month. This debut ranking serves as a major milestone for the streaming platform, coinciding with the upcoming global launch of its dedicated Home of Anime hub across more than 190 countries on December 1.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2 Dominates Streaming Charts

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 secured the top position in less than two weeks after its release on October 20, 2026. The sequel outpaced decades-old giants like Dragon Ball Super: Beerus and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run despite having only twelve days to accumulate views before the month concluded. The rapid ascent highlights the intense appetite for new content from Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red, whose collaboration continues to drive massive engagement on the platform.

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Dragon Ball Beats One Piece In Surprise Shift

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus claimed the second spot on the series chart, marking a notable achievement following its delayed rollout on Netflix. Conversely, One Piece failed to enter the top ten entirely, a result that surprised many observers given the series recent wrap of the Elbaph arc Part 1. The absence of the long-running series, which boasts over 1,100 episodes, underscores a sharp shift in viewer attention away from traditional shonen staples toward newer releases.

New Cast Drives Viewer Engagement In Night City

The second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners jumps the timeline to 2078 and introduces a new ensemble cast rather than continuing the narrative of David Martinez. Directed by Kai Ikarashi with Bartosz Sztybor returning as showrunner, the ten-episode series features characters including veteran edgerunner Weak Kingsley, netrunner D, Talia, and young filmmaker Roman. Although fan reception varied regarding the new protagonists, the series maintained a strong average rating of approximately 8.2 to 8.3 on IMDb.

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Demon Slayer Leads Movie Rankings With Infinity Castle

In the category of anime films, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1 led the October 2026 chart. The film secured the number one position despite its theatrical success occurring in 2025, leveraging its September 28 debut on Netflix to maintain dominance. The movie chart reflects a blend of recent hits and enduring classics, with no new films premiering in theaters during 2026 occupying the top spots.

Classic Titles And Studio Ghibli Complete The Top Ten

The broader movie rankings featured a strong showing from nostalgic titles alongside the new releases. Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods placed second, capitalizing on the momentum of its TV special, while Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King landed at number nine. A four-film selection from Studio Ghibli, headlined by Spirited Away, and a Japan-exclusive Detective Conan 30th anniversary TV special rounded out the list, demonstrating the lasting appeal of legacy anime properties.