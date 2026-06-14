Cyberpunk 2077's Redemption Complete as Final Comic Chapter Arrives in July 2026

After years of patches and the acclaimed Phantom Liberty expansion, CD Projekt Red has turned Cyberpunk 2077 into a celebrated sci‑fi RPG. The franchise now expands through cross‑media ties, including a new Wuthering Waves DLC and the concluding issue of Dark Horse's Chrome comic series, set for release on July 15, 2026.

Nearly five years after a tumultuous debut, Cyberpunk 2077 has completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in video‑game history. CD Projekt Red spent the intervening years issuing a relentless cadence of patches, quality‑of‑life tweaks and free content that gradually healed the title's many technical wounds.

The crowning achievement of the post‑launch effort arrived in the form of the Phantom Liberty expansion, an ambitious narrative and gameplay overhaul that many critics now cite as proof that the game finally lives up to its original promise. By the time development officially concluded, Cyberpunk 2077 was being praised as one of the finest science‑fiction RPGs ever released, and the title's community continues to expand as new players discover Night City for the first time every day.

While the studio's resources have now shifted toward the next generation of Witcher projects and the highly anticipated sequel known as Project Orion, the Cyberpunk brand remains a vibrant part of CD Projekt Red's portfolio. The franchise has been keeping its momentum through a series of cross‑media collaborations, the latest of which places the game's aesthetic inside the ocean‑themed action‑RPG Wuthering Waves via a brand‑new downloadable content pack.

In addition, the universe is set to receive a fresh narrative experience in July 2026 with the release of Chrome #4, the concluding issue of Dark Horse Comics' celebrated Cyberpunk 2077 anthology. Written by Doug Wagner and illustrated by Tommaso Bennato, the final chapter promises a visceral showdown: a ruthless gang of Scavengers confronts a lone survivor in a bleak landfill, forcing her to decide whether she can emerge from the maelstrom unscathed.

Chrome stands out among the multiple comic lines that have expanded the dystopian world beyond the video‑game's storyline, including titles such as Cyberpunk 2077: XOXO, Big City Dreams and Kickdown. Unlike those series, which typically follow a single protagonist, Chrome adopts an anthology format, assembling several creative teams to deliver self‑contained tales that explore diverse facets of Night City-from corporate intrigue and mercenary contracts to intimate personal struggles of original characters.

Readers and reviewers have lauded the miniseries for its eclectic storytelling, striking artwork, and its capacity to recapture the gritty atmosphere that made both the game and the popular anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners resonate with fans. With the final issue slated for release on July 15, 2026, the collection offers a timely opportunity for enthusiasts to catch up on the series before the story reaches its dramatic conclusion





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Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red Phantom Liberty Chrome Comic Series Project Orion

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