Cyberpunk 2077's Official New DLC Is One Of 2026's Best Surprises

The new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is amazing.

Cyberpunk 2077 is constantly getting new content in the form of mods, updates, DLC, and collaborations, and it all continues to astound fans. CD Projekt Red has managed to create not just an incredible game with Cyberpunk 2077, but an enduring legacy that will undoubtedly be capitalized on for many years to come.

Indeed, 2026 alone has seen the game be updated with a plethora of phenomenal new content that all serves to keep V and their conquests across Night City feeling very much alive. By far the biggest and best new addition to the game is Cyberpunk 2077's latest DLC, a massive experience that, in many ways, outshines a lot of the base game's content.

It truly is a worthwhile investment for fans of both the original game and the animated series, Edgerunners, especially, as it delivers an open-world experience unlike anything before it. If you've yet to play Cyberpunk 2077's latest DLC, well, you're absolutely in for a treat. Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Are Being Spoiled Cyberpunk 2077's collaboration with Wuthering Waves has proven to be an enormous success, and it isn't hard to see why.

The experience offered within Wuthering Waves is practically a DLC-sized, if not bigger, narrative-focused adventure that brings a lot of closure to the events and finale of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners while fleshing out key characters from the base game. Its production values, writing, and dedication to Cyberpunk's rich lore are truly astonishing and on par with its AAA first-person counterpart.

Sure, those unaccustomed to Wuthering Waves and its penchant for waifus may feel a little at odds with some of the base game's design. However, there's more than enough drawn from Cyberpunk 2077, from the setting to key mechanics, to make up for it. Indeed, without spoiling anything, this collaboration gives a new ending to Cyberpunk 2077 that will make even the most hardened of fans shed a tear.

Perhaps the only shortcoming is that there isn't more of it, or indeed an entire anime-esque Cyberpunk 2077 video game with cutscenes this stylish and emotionally impactful. The Cyberpunk 2077 Wuthering Waves crossover is a time-limited event. Only Rebecca is given out as a free character, while Lucy must be obtained through the limited-time banner. While there have been plenty of crossovers in the past, the pairing of Wuthering Waves and Cyberpunk 2077 manages to set the bar rather high.

Its success is largely owed to the strong collaboration between developer CD Projekt Red and KURO Games, with the former having a direct hand in ensuring it met the high standards expected by its players. It meant that Wuthering Waves, for a time, felt like an extension of Night City, which truly gave the crossover the feeling of being a free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, rather than being a separate game entirely.

Night City Never Feels Far Away It has been an incredibly rewarding experience watching how other media adapt or iterate upon Cyberpunk 2077's Night City and the core themes, characters, and concepts of the game and TTRPG it is based on. Wuthering Waves' hugely successful Cyberpunk 2077 crossover is just one example of this, with Edgerunners and the plethora of mods, comic books, and even a novel further fleshing out the city and this world.

It has meant that, since 2020, fans have always had some form of Cyberpunk 2077 content to look forward to, a feat rarely accomplished by single-player narrative-driven experiences. Subscribe for more Cyberpunk 2077 crossover insights Get more from the world of Night City by subscribing to the newsletter for deeper coverage and analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 — its DLC, crossovers like Wuthering Waves, mods and related media — plus curated features across gaming.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Of course, everyone is constantly wondering when Cyberpunk 2077's sequel will be released, or if CD Projekt Red will announce a surprise secret DLC as it has with The Witcher 3.

However, while events like the Wuthering Waves crossover may be time-limited, there is no shortage of ways to continue uniquely interacting with Night City and Cyberpunk 2077, potentially forever.

One can hope that this crossover is but the start of many, either with Wuthering Waves exclusively or with a suite of similar titles, and that each of them captures Cyberpunk 2077's brilliance in much the same way. 8/10 Cyberpunk 2077 Like Follow Followed RPG Action Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 76/100 Critics Rec: 66% Released December 10, 2020 ESRB M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Strong Language, Strong Sexual Content, Use of Drugs and Alcohol Developer CD Projekt Red Publisher CD Projekt Red Engine REDengine 4 6 Images Close Franchise Cyberpunk Platform PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch 2, PC Genre RPG, Action Powered by Expand Collapse





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