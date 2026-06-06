Cyberpunk 2077's 'Missing Persons' Mod Unlocks Night City's Hidden Gems

Cyberpunk 2077's ever-growing library of mods continues to enhance the open-world experience, with the 'Missing Persons' mod being a standout addition. This mod introduces 200 quests and helps players discover Night City's hidden secrets, making it an essential play for fans of the game's immersive open-world.

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to evolve with a steady stream of official updates and fan-made mods, transforming the open-world experience since its launch in 2020. Despite initial hiccups, CD Projekt Red's foundation has proven robust, with the game feeling as fresh today as it did at launch.

The influx of new content shows no signs of abating, with Cyberpunk 2077 set to receive more features in 2026. This includes new life paths and quests, making the game feel like it's still in its early stages despite being over five years old. One standout addition is the 'Missing Persons' mod, which introduces 200 quests and helps players uncover Night City's best-kept secrets.

While the second expansion has been shelved, mods like 'Missing Persons' add significant value to the base experience. This mod introduces 194 new fixer gigs, each with unique messages, expanding the worldbuilding and providing engaging distractions. Designed to help players find the 194 Hidden Gem locations, 'Missing Persons' immersively guides players through Night City, highlighting the city's enduring appeal. These Hidden Gems are Easter Eggs, valuable loot, and unlockables that players might otherwise miss.

Subscribing to the newsletter offers curated Cyberpunk 2077 mod guides, keeping players engaged with Night City's best secrets. With more free content on the horizon, 'Missing Persons' is currently one of the most essential mods, offering a fresh perspective on an excellent open-world that continues to thrive





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Cyberpunk 2077 Mods Night City Hidden Gems Missing Persons

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