Cyberpunk 2077 Requires Windows 11 as CD Projekt Red Raises System Requirements Again

Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer receive updates on Windows 10, pushing players to upgrade to Windows 11 for continued support and future content.

With support for Windows 10 coming to an end, it seems as though the beloved RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will become a lot harder to access for many players following the news that CD Projekt RED has increased the minimum PC system requirements for the game once again.

As such, if you are unable to make a series of changes or upgrade to Windows 11, Cyberpunk 2077 will become unplayable. This marks the third time that CD Projekt RED has increased the minimum PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077. The first was back in February 2022, with the second following in September 2023.

The first increase was due to support shutting down for Windows 7, whilst the second was the result of a major overhaul affecting VRAM, storage, RAM, and CPU. Now it seems as though the end of Windows 10 support is the causing factor of yet another minimum PC system requirements change for Cyberpunk 2077, as Windows 11 will now be the minimum required OS version. The announcement was made on the official CD Projekt RED website earlier this week.

It details that Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer receive future updates for Windows 10 versions. However, it is worth noting that support for Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) will continue until October 13, 2026. So we imagine this will be the last time that Cyberpunk 2077 will be accessible as it is, at least when it comes to any future updates that the game receives.

The migration from Windows 10 to Windows 11 has been a long time coming, and Microsoft has not been quiet about pushing its users over to the latest OS iteration. Recent Steam hardware surveys suggest that Windows 11 makes up 67.74% of users, while Windows 10 has retained only 25.63%.

This is good news for those who wish to enjoy games like Cyberpunk 2077 well into the future, but there is no denying that it is a big change for many. Nevertheless, this change is well underway, and there is no doubt that many other games will also require users to upgrade to Windows 11 in order to experience the title in all its glory, as well as receive all upcoming updates.

It may be a faff, but it will definitely pay off in the future, even for someone who has yet to upgrade to Windows 11 because of procrastination. Cyberpunk 2077 continues to evolve with major updates like Phantom Liberty, which brought significant improvements to graphics, performance, and gameplay.

However, these enhancements come at the cost of older hardware and software support. Players still on Windows 10 will be locked out of future patches, which may include important bug fixes, new content, or optimization. For those considering the upgrade, Windows 11 offers better integration with modern hardware, improved security features, and optimization for gaming, such as DirectStorage and Auto HDR. While the requirement shift is inconvenient, it aligns with the industry's move toward newer operating systems.

CD Projekt Red has acknowledged that this decision allows them to leverage Windows 11's capabilities to deliver a more polished experience. Ultimately, the choice falls on the player: upgrade and continue exploring Night City, or stay on Windows 10 and miss out on what lies ahead. The game remains a masterpiece of storytelling and open-world design, but its technical demands will only grow stricter as time goes on.

As Windows 10's end-of-life approaches, it is advisable to prepare for the transition to ensure uninterrupted gaming





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