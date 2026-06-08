Cyberpunk 2077 Receives Surprise DLC Update with New Crossover Content

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have been waiting for new content, and it has finally arrived in the form of a surprise DLC update. The new Wuthering Waves Version 3.4 crossover collaboration with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners brings two new Resonators to the game, Lucy and Rebecca, who are beloved characters from the 2022 Netflix anime. Rebecca is available for free to claim, and the update is live now. This collaboration is a great nod to fans of both franchises and is likely to bring in new players to the free-to-play sci-fi RPG.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have a long wait ahead for the official Project Orion sequel, despite the development team at CD Projekt Red growing in recent months.

The studio is currently focused on The Witcher, with several major projects in the works. Meanwhile, new content for Cyberpunk 2077 has been scarce, but a surprise DLC announcement was made at Summer Game Fest. The new Wuthering Waves Version 3.4 crossover collaboration with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners brings two new Resonators to the game, Lucy and Rebecca, who are beloved characters from the 2022 Netflix anime. Rebecca is available for free to claim, and the update is live now.

This collaboration is a great nod to fans of both franchises and is likely to bring in new players to the free-to-play sci-fi RPG. Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play open-world action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world where players take on the role of Rover and recruit powerful allies called Resonators. The game has been receiving regular updates, including the new crossover content.

The update is a welcome addition to the game, and fans of Cyberpunk 2077 are sure to be excited about the new content. The game's developer, CD Projekt Red, is known for its commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences, and this update is no exception. The new Resonators, Lucy and Rebecca, are a great addition to the game, and fans are sure to be excited to see them in action.

The update is a great example of the developer's commitment to supporting the game and delivering new content to fans. The game's community is likely to be excited about the new content, and it will be interesting to see how players react to the new Resonators. The update is a great way for CD Projekt Red to show its appreciation for the game's fans and to deliver new content to the community.

The game's open-world design and action-packed gameplay make it a great choice for fans of the genre, and the new content is sure to be a hit with players. The update is a great example of the developer's commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences, and it is likely to be well-received by fans of the game.

The game's community is likely to be excited about the new content, and it will be interesting to see how players react to the new Resonators. The update is a great way for CD Projekt Red to show its appreciation for the game's fans and to deliver new content to the community.

The game's open-world design and action-packed gameplay make it a great choice for fans of the genre, and the new content is sure to be a hit with players. The update is a great example of the developer's commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences, and it is likely to be well-received by fans of the game.

The game's community is likely to be excited about the new content, and it will be interesting to see how players react to the new Resonators. The update is a great way for CD Projekt Red to show its appreciation for the game's fans and to deliver new content to the community.

The game's open-world design and action-packed gameplay make it a great choice for fans of the genre, and the new content is sure to be a hit with players. The update is a great example of the developer's commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences, and it is likely to be well-received by fans of the game





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Cyberpunk 2077 Wuthering Waves Cyberpunk: Edgerunners DLC Update Crossover Content

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