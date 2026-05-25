Cyberpunk 2077 Mods Add New Experiences to the Game

Piecing together Cyberpunk 2077's modding community, mods and patches offer new features and experiences. This article suggests five notable ones to consider, including Equip-EX, Nova Optics, Immersion Patch, and Combat Evolved. Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077's night city remains a precious treasure even in a post-modded state.

After a rocky start, CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 underwent a transformation, earning the reputation as one of the best RPGs of the last decade and a contender for being the greatest of all time.

However, the lack of major DLC deters players who have dedicated extensive time to the game. The modding community offers a solution with various mods, including Equip-EX, Nova Optics, Immersion Patch - Cyberpunk Story Quest Fixes, and Combat Evolved. Equip-EX, for instance, displays a visual layer over the tactical layer, enhancing the user's appearance.

Meanwhile, Combat Evolved enhances the game's faction system. Night City, the game's setting, also remains compelling, making Cyberpunk 2077 worth exploring even in a post-modded state





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cyberpunk 2077 Mods Equipment-EX Extension Mod Nova Optics Mod Immersion Patch Mod Combat Evolved Mod

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cyberpunk 2077 Adam Smasher DLC Leaves Gamers ImpressedCyberpunk 2077's notorious mercenary cyborg, Adam Smasher, has shocked the gaming world by joining Fortnite's roster.

Read more »

Notable New Books to Add to Your Summer 2026 Reading ListFrom fiction to non-fiction, here are new books to read and talk about during Summer 2026.

Read more »

Pro wrestling star Cristiano Argento shares why fans should add National Wrestling Alliance to watchlistNWA wrestler Cristiano Argento explains why 'Powerrr' on Comet TV should be part of every pro wrestling fan's weekly viewing schedule going forward.

Read more »

Filtered water at specific ages could add months to your lifespan decades later, new study findsA new study finds that exposure to water filtration systems early in life can extend a person's lifespan by an average of 3.2 months, researchers say.

Read more »