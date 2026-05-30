Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City Board Game Review

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is a board game inspired by the popular RPG, where players take on the role of leaders of Night City's most infamous gangs. The game is a result of a collaboration between CD Projekt RED and CMON, and it has been earning a lot of attention since its Kickstarter campaign. The game allows players to recruit members, gain territory, battle one another, and even go head-to-head with the Corpos. With unique branching paths and stunning figurines, players can decide how their story plays out and adapt their strategy at will. The game is perfect for 1-4 players and can last around 90-120 minutes per session. It is a must-have for any fan of Cyberpunk 2077 and can be purchased now.

Since its launch back in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has made its way to becoming a household name. Praised for its multidimensional characters, engaging open-world, and its Night City setting, the CD Projekt RED RPG still maintains its popularity almost six years since its release.

As such, Cyberpunk 2077 has welcomed crossovers, graphic novel series, an anime television show, and much more, but there is one exciting collaboration that still has fans talking to this day. Missing Cyberpunk 2077? Try This Inspired by the beautiful yet corrupt RPG setting, Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is the result of a collaboration between CD Projekt RED and CMON, a company best known for board games inspired by some of our favorite video games.

In this board game, you will need to take control of the ruthless gangs vying for dominance over Night City's criminal underworld. Starting its life as a Kickstarter campaign, Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City saw itself earn a whopping $886,783 of its $100,000 goal, showing that there really is no end to Cyberpunk 2077's popularity and, as a result, you can purchase the stunning edition now.

However, if you are still not sure if Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is for you, or maybe you are a board game novice, learning more about the highly ambitious project is guaranteed to change your mind. Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs Of Night City Is Worth A Look A city that sprawls out forever. Buildings that reach into the sky. An oppressive haze that covers everything.

Megacorporations. Punks. Rust-tech everywhere. Hackers.

This is the world of Night City, where there's a constant struggle between the gangs and the corps for control. In Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City, players will take on the role of leaders of some of Night City's most infamous gangs. This job will see them need to recruit members, gain territory, battle one another, and even go head-to-head with the Corpos as they battle across various card-driven narrative scenarios.

To win, you must have the most Street Cred, it is that simple. For 1-4 players and with each session expected to last around 90-120 minutes, Gangs of Night City will be the perfect game to whip out with friends and, luckily, you can see the game and all it includes in this official trailer.

Including stunning figurines, featuring members of the Tyger Claws, Maelstrom, Valentinos, Voodoo Boys, and even Edgerunners, players will get to decide how their story plays out thanks to unique branching paths which allow you to adapt your strategy at will. As you initiate fights and dominate districts, you can even send out drones to scout for opportunities, but be sure that your opponents are not already marking their turf.

Subscribe for Cyberpunk 2077 board game updates Get the newsletter to explore Cyberpunk 2077 crossovers like Gangs of Night City, with focused coverage on board game mechanics, faction tactics, miniature showcases, and scenario breakdowns that deepen your understanding of Night City's expansions. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime.

Not only that, but with some of your favorite Cyberpunk 2077 characters also set to make an appearance, Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City really is the perfect addition to any fan's life, and luckily, you can grab it right now. 8/10 Cyberpunk 2077 Like Follow Followed RPG Action Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Avg: 76/100 Critics Rec: 66% Released December 10, 2020 ESRB M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Nudity, Strong Language, Strong Sexual Content, Use of Drugs and Alcohol Developer(s) CD Projekt Red Publisher(s) CD Projekt Red Engine REDengine 4 6 Images Close Genre(s) RPG, Action Powered b





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cyberpunk 2077 Gangs Of Night City Board Game CD Projekt RED CMON Night City RPG Action Gaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cyberpunk 2077's Redemption Story and the Possibility of Future ExpansionsAfter a rocky launch, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of the best games ever. Despite only one DLC, Phantom Liberty, new Witcher 3 expansion raises hopes for more Cyberpunk content.

Read more »

Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel 'Project Orion' Development Team Grows to 163CD Projekt Red provides an update on the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, 'Project Orion', revealing an increased development team and expressing commitment to the project's progress.

Read more »

Cyberpunk 2077 Requires Windows 11 as CD Projekt Red Raises System Requirements AgainCyberpunk 2077 will no longer receive updates on Windows 10, pushing players to upgrade to Windows 11 for continued support and future content.

Read more »

CD Projekt Red's Legacy Games Spark Renewed Hope for Cyberpunk ExpansionsAfter years of patching and expanding Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red's announcement of a new Witcher 3 DLC has lit a fire of speculation about future Cyberpunk content. Fans and analysts are weighing the possibilities of a new expansion, the implications for an upcoming sequel, and the studio's broader narrative strategy.

Read more »